Alana Watts’ four hits propel Chesapeake to Anne Arundel County softball title

Chesapeake pitcher Kendall Thomas throws in the second inning. The Chesapeake Cougars defeated the South River Seahawks, 6-0, to win the Anne Arundel County Championship title, May 10, 2022, at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

There haven’t been many head coaches over the past three decades of softball at Chesapeake High, and Brittany Owen started the latest regime with a bang this season.

After leading the Cougars to a 17-1 regular season record in her first year at the helm, Owens can add a county championship as well.

Advertisement

Alana Watts came just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in leading Chesapeake to a 6-0 victory over South River Tuesday night at Bachman Sports Complex.

Watts smacked a solo home run to go along with a double and two singles. She scored what would be the only run the Cougars would need in the first inning by delivering a leadoff single, stealing second then scoring on Ali Pollack’s base hit. That jump-started a three-run first frame.

Advertisement

Watts delivered her solo shot in the bottom of the second, then added a run-scoring double in the fourth and came around to score when Sam Larkin reached on an error. The senior finished the perfect 4-for-4 night with a single in the bottom of the sixth.

“To go out there and have my team’s back was a pretty good feeling. We’re all just working for one thing,” Watts said. “Year over year, we’ve all improved, so when we came back to this field, we were just better than we were last year. We’re trying to do this a game at a time, so the next game is what we are going for.”

Watts was referring to the fact Chesapeake captured the Class 4A state championship at Bachman last spring by beating Reservoir 3-1.

Kendall Thomas was a stalwart for the Cougars in the circle, tossing a complete-game, three-hit shutout. The senior did not yield any free passes and struck out seven.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“We played together as a team. There’s 16 of them — 17 starting tomorrow — and each of them play an important role,” Owen said. “They come together as a team, they have each other’s backs. Kendall pitched great, we played great defense, we communicated. They were determined.”

Pollack and Kaitlyn Young each finished with two hits, with one of Young’s being a double, while Sophia Bianco and Norah Hart each drove in a run for the Cougars.

For South River, Sara Blades delivered two base hits and CJ Harris had the other single.

“We asked the girls to try to treat this like a playoff game. We felt very confident coming in because we had them on the ropes when we played them in the regular season,” South River coach Tim Williams said.

Advertisement

“We definitely had some nerves early on in the game. I give [Thomas] a lot of credit. She threw an excellent game tonight. She got ahead, worked the ball off the plate, threw a lot of off-speed stuff that made us struggle,” Williams added.

Both teams will be off until Monday when the second round of the state tournament begins. Chesapeake, the top seed in Class 3A South Region II, will face the winner of No. 4 Oxon Hill and fifth-seeded Crofton. Chesapeake’s only loss came to Arundel, which has been reclassified to the Class 3A South Region.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are the top seed in Class 4A East Region II and will face the winner of fourth-seeded Broadneck and No. 5 Annapolis.