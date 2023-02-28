South River girls basketball shifts tide in fourth quarter to beat Broadneck, 54-45, in regional semifinal

South River girls basketball faced an energy blackout. Though they carried a considerable nine-point lead into the half, the No. 2-seed Seahawks watched their offense, lead and chances of making it to the Class 4A East Region II final slip away as Broadneck drove to the basket over and over again.

The Bruins pulled ahead. South River couldn’t wait until the fourth quarter to shake Broadneck off. It had to be now.

Sophomore Ryleigh Adams stormed to the net and struck. Karlee Hawkins instead battled through the maroon fray and hit another layup.

The Bruins eventually drew back even in the fourth quarter, but could never get back ahead.The Seahawks shielded their momentum through to the end, dispatching No. 6-seed Broadneck, 54-45.

South River (17-6) next travels to top-seeded Severna Park for a shot at its first region title since 2005.

“It’s going to be another tough one,” Seahawks coach Mike Zivic said. “They’re very similar to Broadneck. They’re going to come at you, wear you down for a lot of court and a lot of minutes. You got to play through it.”

A relentless Bruins defense was not the only obstacle South River struggled with Monday. The Seahawks were without their dynamic point guard, Raegan Ogle, who wore a heavy leg brace on the bench after suffering an ACL tear.

Losing an All-County figure at such a pivotal movement was far from what Zivic wanted for his young squad now. This was the worst time to have to shift the rotation and assign new roles. It was, unfortunately, an example of the lesson the coach tries to instill in them: life and basketball share some unhappy qualities.

“You got to deal with adversity in life, you got to deal with adversity in basketball,” Zivic said. “We either pout about it or get through it together.”

Led by Ryleigh Adams (17 points), the Seahawks jumped to a 6-0 lead three minutes into the game. The Bruins broke through on an Addison Hurst layup and soon took the lead on a Hurst 3-pointer.

The Seahawks were never going to beat the Bruins with turnovers; the teams were fairly equal on those and rebounds. South River needed another offensive spark.

Hawkins (12 points) became that spark, hitting a 3-pointer to put South River up 12-9. She carried that energy into the top of the second, hitting the first basket and flashing to freshman Kiera West for the next. The Seahawks led, 24-16, at halftime.

“Karlee has been playing with a lot more confidence than she had in the beginning of the year,” Zivic said.

Things turned when the third quarter clock started rolling.

With London Best (10 points) and senior Neveah Dowell prowling around, Broadneck feasted on every loose ball it could grab. Within minutes, the Seahawks’ eight-point lead dissipated to nothing before Dowell converted for a go-ahead layup.

Adams and Hawkins, though, brought South River back to a 35-31 lead after three.

“We just needed to stay calm,” Hawkins said. “If we wanted to keep going, we had to play with heart.”

Fouls piled up on South River and the Bruins took advantage.

After the ball bobbled off Broadneck hands twice, Samantha Miller glided to the arc and dropped three points before Dowell scooped the ball up and ran it back to tie the game at 39.

Little did she know it would be Broadneck’s last basket.

“We needed to get out of our heads,” Adams said. “We needed to worry about what we were doing, not the refs. Sometimes it affects me, but we just needed to go to the next play.”

The Seahawks narrowed in on rebounds first. While South River didn’t exactly tower over the visitors in reality, they seemed to suddenly loom like giants over the Bruins, who suddenly found their tickets to the basket were only good for one shot.

Seahawks sophomore Skylar Woodyard streamed five consecutive points in 30 seconds. In response, Broadneck missed the next six of nine free throws, saved only by Mackenzie Wharton (11 points) and did nothing else.

Hawkins worked to take the last shreds of hope from Broadneck. Every wasted Bruins free throw turned into a Hawkins layup, the last of which delivered South River its first 10-point lead.

“Instead of not making strong passes, we’re making them. We’re making the right read. We’re going to the basket strong,” Zivic said. “Finishing, and all that stuff.”