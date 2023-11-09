South River boys soccer converts adversity into potential state final run: ‘The world against us’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

South River’s Tillman Johnson, center, celebrates with teammates, from left, Daniel Rodriguez, Lucas Gardeniers and Bryan Wise after winning the Class 3A East Region I semifinals at Severna Park on Oct. 28. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Coach Marlyn Argueta just had to laugh. Even the flip of the coin that determined which team would take the fourth or fifth seed in the state quarterfinals went against South River boys soccer.

From own goals, unlucky overtime surrenders and penalty kicks, to a complicated ineligible player situation that led to Seahawks surrendering four wins, deterrents lay around every corner of South River’s otherwise fruitful comeback season. And still, the Seahawks stand two wins from the Class 3A state title.

Advertisement

“I give credit to this team for their mental strength. It definitely feels like the world against us,” Argueta said. “But that’s OK, because you know what? We’re going to be OK. We’re going to keep fighting.”

Severna Park brought on the unluckiest games of the Seahawks’ year, from their regular season encounter to the double overtime county championship. Knowing how evenly matched their meetings were, the Seahawks doubled down on its possession-minded, attacking style and finally beat the Falcons in the Class 3A East Region I semifinal by a goal.

Advertisement

“All the teams we’ve faced, we’ve dominated. We just haven’t finished as much as we could,” senior striker Sean Ciminelli said.

South River plays Howard at 5 p.m. Friday at Crofton in a Class 3A state semifinal.

Led by first team All-County selection Max Cerulla (18 goals), the Seahawks piled 65 goals on the 2022 season. This fall, the vast majority of the Seahawks’ wins came with them scoring three goals or less. The Seahawks played to a scoreless halftime with J.M. Bennett before a 3-0 region final victory and required Ciminelli’s boot for a 1-0 finish in the state quarterfinal with Blake on Nov. 3.

Repetition on completing the many chances the Seahawks generate is a staple of their practices this week.

“I think we always get the job done finishing. Even though it’s tight one, two-goal games,” Ciminelli said. “I’m not too worried.”

Part of that decrease in production is less about the pieces on the field, but where they’re located. When South River graduated Cerulla and others, Argueta repurposed players like Ciminelli from winger to striker, senior Hunter Marsden to winger. But Ciminelli believes that his teammates’ technical aptitude, as well as experiences as a jack-of-all-trades on the club soccer side, has made it work.

“I think all of our guys trust everyone else. It’s keep working until the job gets done,” senior midfielder Jack Brusse said.

The Seahawks’ offense relatively spread the wealth. Senior winger Cole Mastal carries eight goals and 12 assists, Marsden has five goals and 10 assists and Brusse tallies four and six. Then there’s Ciminelli, leading his crew with 14 goals and three assists.

Advertisement

“We needed him to step up, and credit to him for doing it,” Argueta said, “and having the mental strength to lead our offense.”

The back line has only surrendered 12 goals with 13 shutouts this fall, anchored by defenders Stuart Dowden, Patrick Mitchell, Magnus Schauermann and Lucas Gardeniers, as well as keeper Logan Lainhart.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I think what sets them apart from another talented defense is just the passion they have to win,” Brusse said. “Every point, every ball, all of them are giving everything.”

The Seahawks boys soccer team last captured a championship in 1987 and last played in the state semifinal in 1990. More recently, the Seahawks hovered around the middle of the pack while programs like Broadneck and Severna Park continued to maintain the top spots in the county.

After four years of building, Argueta and his Seahawks seemed poise to rock the status quo after an unbeaten regular season and county championship victory over Severna Park last fall. That is, until the Falcons upset them for the region crown.

With those seniors gone, South River reflected on what it truly could expect from the next season. Argueta placed the question to his players.

Advertisement

“The seniors have surprised me. They’ve amazed me. They responded,” the coach said. “Once we started racking up wins in the beginning of the season, that was when I was like, ‘We can make a run for it.’”

Brusse thinks they’ll shake the underdog status after this season, though they should’ve already. He remembers the first game and the few fans scattered through their stadium. He’s heard there’ll be no empty seat in the crowd on Friday night.

“It’s kind of become bigger than any one person. It means a lot to us now,” Brusse said. “It’s special to be a part of this.”