South River boys soccer used adversity, talent and trust on emotional ride to a state championship

Without the hardshIp, junior Magnus Schauermann wasn’t sure South River boys soccer beats Towson, 5-1, for the Class 3A state championship Saturday.

An undefeated start devolved into four forfeited games, which cost the Seahawks better seeding in the playoffs. South River leapt through rings of fire round after round — such as winning, 2-0, in a physical match with Arundel. There was a need for unrelenting defense to outlast Severna Park and a scoreless halftime against J.M. Bennett. The Seahawks required overtime to topple James Hubert Blake and Howard.

Nothing came easy. Even in Saturday’s final, Towson answered the Seahawks’ quick two goals with a dogfight through the first half.

With every bitter challenge and hard-fought game, South River felt like the world had turned against it . The playoffs are hard, yes, but it felt the universe had cooked an especially difficult path just for the Seahawks.

But now, with the first state championship trophy since 1987 taking the bus back to Edgewater with them, the Seahawks feel less resentful of their winding path.

“If anything, those hiccups made us stronger. It made us want to prove this to ourselves even more, because we had to come out of that hole, that we deserve to be here,” said Schauermann, who netted Saturday’s first goal in the second minute.”

Seahawks coach Marlyn Argueta said it after the 3A region semifinal and stuck to it. Severna Park beat most of the current South River players six times. But the Seahawks got the last laugh.

“This is the start to states. They always got in our way,” Argueta said. “They’re one of the best teams in the state. Once we got past them, I knew we had it.”

After all those brutally close games, South River deserved a break, and it came before the final whistle. Senior Hunter Marsden’s goal just before halftime secured the Seahawks momentum that senior Cole Mastal’s goal in the second half cemented.

“I think these last games show how bad everyone really wanted it,” said senior midfielder Jack Brusse, who netted Saturday’s final goal. “It’s just the perfect ending for us.”

South River boys soccer celebrates its win over Towson in the Class 3A state championship game at the Ridley Athletic Complex at Loyola University in Baltimore on Saturday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

It wasn’t just games that seemed to destine South River’s year for disappointment. On Oct. 9, Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced the Seahawks would forfeit four wins because of an ineligible player. On Saturday, Argueta said on the record that the cause was an “administrative paperwork issue.”

Time and time again, Argueta credits his players’ buy-in to his system for their resilience in games. But what exactly did that entail?

Argueta knew previous coach Jeff Vincent was handing him the keys to a work-in-progress. The Seahawks turned in a 4-10 mark in 2018. The Seahawks last won a county title in 2015. State contention was completely out of the question.

So, Argueta made a plan based on what worked. He implemented the possession style of play that had worked so well for him as a player. His first three years represented another dark patch of South River soccer. In his senior year, the Seahawks were among the lowest scored-upon teams in Maryland, while also consistently scoring double digits.

But this year, the coach tweaked his methods.

“The best way I can put it, I was nicer,” Argueta said to his players’ laughter.

Under the possession umbrella laid a collage of individual players’ style. Argueta trusted his players who grew with him for three or four years to make the right decisions, and to back it up with a level of talent few other teams can offer.

“We all go out and play with our heart instead of just playing towards a system,” Schauermann said. “We know every time we touch a ball, we have freedom to be creative, or passive. How we play, it meshes all together. That’s what South River ball is.”

It could be seen in the way Marsden broke over top one defender and sidestepped two more to score his goal Saturday. Or, in Mastal’s looper from the corner kick to secure the 4-1 lead in the second half.

“It just lifts everyone else up,” Marsden said.

The other factor is a little less tangible. It’s a feeling that stretches now through generations of Seahawks soccer. Even this group, with their so many wins, swallowed the bitter defeats against Severna Park in last year’s region final and this year’s county final.

They just didn’t want to lose anymore.

Since 1990 — the last time South River made an appearance in the state semifinals — the program has had very little impact in state soccer. Argueta trudged through middling years as a player from 2003 to 2007, and as an assistant coach for six years — not always bad, but definitely not historic.

That’s all he wanted for his program. Even if he had to do it as a head coach.

“We would never get to those heights based on the teams we had,” Argueta said. “It’s a dream. And I thank these boys for making it a reality.”

South River’s Hunter Marsden, front, and Towson’s Henry Kline focus on the ball. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

County boys soccer prepares Anne Arundel teams for the state level. It’s much of what drove the Seahawks forward this year, a need to win against every county foe, especially county champion mainstays like Severna Park and Broadneck. But being the best Anne Arundel County team hasn’t actually produced the best outcomes in state championships.

To be fair, the way the regional brackets are set up, most county teams knock each other out before they could ever reach the state quarterfinal.

But as a whole, county public school teams collectively share seven state titles. Four came in the previous century by the Seahawks (1987), Arundel (1987), Chesapeake (1998) and Severna Park (1983). The last was claimed by Severna Park 10 years ago, and not for a lack of trying — the Falcons competed in 14 state finals, including last year. Other programs like Broadneck, Glen Burnie, Old Mill and Meade have appeared in title games without returning with the title.

So if the county is a tool for hardening teams, but not necessarily generating as many titles as counties like Howard County, which features several multi-title programs (some with nine or more), then what gave South River that additional boost to complete the mission so many of its fellow county teams fell short trying?

Well, Brusse said, thirty-six years is a long time to build momentum. To want something so badly that no one was going to stop it.

“The stars aligned,” he said.