South River boys soccer forfeits four wins because of ineligible player

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Monday that South River boys soccer will forfeit its first four games of the fall season due to playing an ineligible player.

The findings and subsequent punishments will not affect the Seahawks’ entry into the postseason, as all teams qualify, but will end up altering its seeding.

Advertisement

The situation came to light in September according to an AACPS news release. The South River school administration uncovered the issue and reported it “appropriately and immediately” to AACPS, which then imposed the penalties after investigating.

Per the release, the student has not competed in any other athletic contests since. They are also deemed ineligible to participate for a school period lasting 60 days.

Advertisement

None of the forfeited games were conference contests. Those first four wins came against Indian Creek, River Hill, Urbana and Bel Air.

The Seahawks’ new record is 4-6.

According to the release, South River’s staff had no knowledge of the ineligible player before it was reported.