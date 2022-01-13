South River wrestling shows scrappiness to trounce Arundel, 68-6

South River wrestling suffers from the opposite problem of many other Anne Arundel programs. The Seahawks had plenty of matches, but not nearly enough practices. They missed the week before Christmas and had just one practice the week after.
The Seahawks’ scrappiness was on display Wednesday, picking several tough wins and serving Arundel a lopsided 68-6 defeat.
“We’re heading in the right direction, at the present time at least,” Seahawks coach John Klessinger said. “I’m pretty happy with the work ethic in the room. We’ve got a lot of kids that are starting to finally buy in.”
The Seahawks still wield an unbeaten county record (6-0) but are working to rebuild their routine before upcoming meets with Old Mill, Chesapeake and Bel Air. Missing so many typical practice days, Klessinger feels as though it’s almost the first day of winter sports again.
“We’re not in the best shape [physically],” he said, “but we’re starting to hit more moves, which is good; it’s not just barnyard wrestling, kids are actually starting to wrestle. Lot of positives.”
Very few of South River’s match wins came quickly. Several dragged into the third period, or went the distance as the Wildcats battled out of many near pins.
Of all the gritty victories South River (19-3 overall) accrued, three wrestlers exemplified the grinding attitude in Klessinger’s mind most: Jon Titow (126), Ismael Tamayo (132) and Ben Travis (138).
“That was good for them to get that tougher match and fight through it,” Klessinger said. “I like where we’re at, but obviously we have a long way to go.”
Travis, formerly known as “Big Spoon” now more commonly answers to “Spoon.” The once-106-pound newbie bulked up considerably between his freshman and junior years and the old nickname, ironically, didn’t fit as much anymore.
But if a name-change was his only transformation in two years, he wouldn’t have won Wednesday’s bout.
“A lot of the matches are purely mental,” Travis said. “You can be evenly matched, or even an underdog, and you can still win just by having a better mindset throughout the match and outworking them.”
Arundel’s Cole Figueroa kept close against Travis, but the Seahawk junior kept wriggling out of Figueroa’s grasp. Travis pulled out a 9-7 decision, padding South River’s lead at the time to 27-6.
“The problem with him, which you usually don’t have, is he’s too aggressive,” said a grinning Klessinger. “Sometimes you need him to slow down a bit, have a little more of a strategy.”
Opening the dual, Arundel 106-pounder Jada Chavez battled out of an early deficit to pin Cole Peeples, giving the Wildcats the early lead.
That advantage quickly slipped away when South River collected easy points with a 113 forfeit and pins by Sam Travis at 120, then Titow and Tamayo.
“I liked the effort at 126. I was a little worried about (Titow) getting tired towards the end, but he kept working, kept trying to score,” Klessinger said. “And [Tamayo’s] been a utility guy, throwing him in different places. I was glad for him, that he went out there aggressive, stuck with the game plan.”
Arundel regained some footing in the 138 match, but it didn’t last. From 145 to heavyweight, the Seahawks decorated the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Chavez’s fall remained Arundel’s lone points.
Even when Wildcats seemed to gain early control in a match — such as Tim Ford against the Seahawks’ Maddox Brown at 182 — the Seahawks wrestlers leaned into their grit and ultimately pulled out decisive wins.
“We definitely could be dominating more if we did have those practices,” Travis said. “But it shows that even when we aren’t conditioned and prepared, we can pull through.”
In Brown’s case, it was an abrupt pin. Heavyweight Racheil Coney, Austin Johnson (160) and Lonnell Owens-Pabon (220) likewise complimented with their own pins.
“Those guys have been around for a while and you come to expect they’re going to go out and do what they’re supposed to do,” Klessinger said. “And they did.”