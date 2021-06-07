South River boys lacrosse pulls away to beat Annapolis, 15-6, in matinee playoff opener

Monday’s boys lacrosse playoff opener had all the feelings of a trap game for South River.
The Seahawks were facing Annapolis, a team that had won two of its past three games, at 10 a.m. on the secondary turf field at the Edgewater school. The weather was no help, as the temperature on the field climbed toward 100 degrees by game’s end.
The Panthers learned in their previous meeting with South River on May 18 that another slow start — the Seahawks led 7-1 at halftime and 9-1 by the end of the third quarter 20 days ago — would doom their chances at hanging around long enough to score an upset.
After South River jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in 2:19, Annapolis ultimately accomplished its goal, scoring five of the next eight goals to head into halftime trailing by just two at 7-5.
However, the Seahawks put the pedal to the metal and outscored the Panthers 6-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 15-6 victory in a Class 4A East Region II quarterfinal.
No. 4 seed South River will travel to face top-seeded Severna Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. while No. 5 seed Annapolis ends its pandemic-shortened season with 3-6 record.
“This totally could’ve been a trap game,” Seahawks coach Colin Campbell said, “but they were able to answer the bell. We waited until the fourth quarter to play our best lacrosse, but I think that speaks to what we have; the guys are grinding the whole game. We’ve got to do that for more than one quarter.”
It was a collective effort for South River (6-3) offensively. Sophomore midfielder Henry Sykes did the most damage, scoring a team-high four goals, but junior attackman Connor Chick tallied five points with a hat trick and senior midfielder Andy Foy added a hat trick and an assist. Junior midfielder Justin Martin also notched a trio of points on a goal and an assist, and senior midfielder Lucas Sipe scored twice and assisted another.
The output falls in line with how the Seahawks’ season has gone so far. They averaged nearly 13 goals per game in their five victories during the regular season but averaged fewer than six in losses to Severna Park, Arundel and Broadneck. Defensively, it was their best performance since allowing the same number of goals in a 13-6 win against the same Annapolis team.
South River gets its attackmen heavily involved and takes a methodical approach on the offensive end when it’s playing at its best. On Monday, Campbell liked what he saw in that aspect.
“They were running our offense all the way through, getting to that second and third look, which is what we’re manufactured for,” he said. “When we rush it and we make selfish decisions, it doesn’t work out for us because that’s not what we’re supposed to be. When you saw that second, third motion, that second, third pass, we were pretty successful.”
Chick, Foy and Sipe were responsible for the quick start as they each scored thanks to senior Tommy O’Brien winning faceoffs. Annapolis did not even have a possession before it trailed by three.
It didn’t take long after that for the Panthers to settle in. They found the back of the net twice before the end of the opening quarter, as August Keohan and Andrew Smith scored more than six minutes apart to cut the deficit to one, which opened the door for another strong second quarter.
Ethan Jones was key for Annapolis, as he won seven of the eight faceoffs in the frame, but it was senior scoring machine Jake Leming, who tallied 15 goals in his last three regular-season games, who kept the visitors in it. After Foy and Chick scored 38 seconds apart early in the second to give South River a 5-2 advantage, Leming scored a hat trick’s worth of goals, including the last two before halftime, to allow the Panthers to cling to hope.
Annapolis coach Peter Papaleonti pointed to his team’s composure in staying within striking distance.
“Last time we got down a lot real early, and this time it was really close throughout and until the very end when it stretched out. But our guys were composed,” he said. “It’s hot out here, our attackman, Jake Bishop, came down with an injury and couldn’t play today, which really hurt us, so we were limited in numbers. I was just really proud of these guys.”
South River didn’t feel comfortable until the final stretch. Leading 9-6 heading into the fourth quarter, team leader Foy finished off an extended possession in which South River won about four ground ball battles with a goal, opening the flood gates. Chick netted back-to-back goals 2:23 apart before Sipe and junior attackman Kyle Matlick added two more in the span of 28 seconds to put the game on ice.
Campbell specifically called out Foy, O’Brien and senior defender Nick Rehanek for their stellar play, as well as the entire attacking unit.
“They managed the game well,” he said of the attackmen. “They’re not necessarily all-stars blowing by people but most of them shot well and managed the opportunities well.”
Despite a first-round playoff exit, Papaleonti said he’s excited about what’s to come. The first-year coach said this year’s team did all the right things in terms of shifting the culture of the program.
“If there’s one thing I can be proud of, it’s the culture started to shift. These guys love each other; it’s a family,” Papaleonti said. “I’m just really proud of this group of guys. I love them like they’re my sons and I tell them I’m the dad and they’re all big brothers to each other. I’m really proud of how it shaped out.”
GOALS: SR — Henry Sykes 4, Connor Chick 3, Andy Foy 3, Lucas Sipe 2, Justin Martin 1, Kyle Matlick 1, Jay Jenkins 1; An — Jake Leming 3, Andrew Smith 2, August Keohan 1.
ASSISTS: SR — Martin 2, Chick 2, Sipe 1, Foy 1; An — Colton Swank 1.
SAVES: SR — Kai Bender 2, Greg Usher 6; An — Carter Holtzman 5, Alec Gordon 6.
HALFTIME: 7-5, SR