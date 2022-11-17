South Carroll volleyball seniors bring the program back to prominence: ‘We’ve grown together’

When a freshman class comes in to a program, their best hope is they leave it in better shape than they found it.

Four years ago, a group of freshmen joined a South Carroll volleyball program that was coming off two consecutive winless seasons. Wednesday night, that same group played its final high school match. It was for a state championship.

It wasn’t a fairytale ending; the Cavaliers lost to Clear Spring, 3-0, to finish as Class 1A state runner-up. But their careers as a whole always be remembered, not for the ending, but for the journey to get there and the way they brought the once-proud program back to prominence.

South Carroll's Cali Kalishek stretches to make the save and keep the ball alive during the Class 1A girls state volleyball final against Clear Spring at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Everyone since Day 1 has known what they wanted and I feel because we’ve grown together, I know as freshmen walking in, they didn’t win in so long,” senior libero Cali Kalishek said. “There’s a group of 10 seniors that were freshmen that all came in together, that have been playing together and we kind of built up the program, I feel like. Then we got Brad [Kutzler] as our coach and he really helped us work all the pieces together and make that puzzle fit.”

Kutzler took over the program in 2021, leading the Cavaliers to the state semifinals in his first year and the state final this year.

For senior Emily Trail, she’s glad the days are behind them of people not taking South Carroll volleyball seriously.

South Carroll's Emily Trail stays focused and returns the volley to Clear Spring during the Class 1A girls state volleyball final at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I’ve always hated being underestimated no matter what it is in any aspect of my life,” she said. “Every year has always been like, no one really cares about volleyball because we were the team that didn’t win for three years. ... Being able to show people we’re serious and we’re here to work and put the work in and win, and push teams that maybe we might come in thinking we’re the underdog, but come and push and show them who we are, that means so much to me.”

The seniors will remember the wins, and probably some of the losses, too. But mostly, they’ll remember going through their ups and downs together.

“I’m grateful for the moments, the times, everything that we had to go through and experience together,” Kalishek said. “Just the little things, things like bus rides where we’ve bonded as a team and built up the program, to little victories ... to big victories. I’d say today was a big victory to be a state finalist. For things like that, I’m grateful.”

Eights seniors who suited up in Wednesday’s night state final will graduate, so some rebuilding will have to be done. But if there are more players like Elaina Murphy waiting in the wings, the program will be in good hands.

South Carroll's Elaina Murphy stays focused and returns the ball to Clear Spring during the Class 1A girls state volleyball final at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Murphy, only a freshman, led South Carroll with six kills Wednesday. When she shared hugs with her senior teammates after the medal ceremony, it was almost a symbolic passing of the torch, the upperclassmen handing off the program to its young star. She hopes to take lessons learned from this year’s group into the future.

“It’s going to be hard, this group was so much fun, filled with energy,” Murphy said. “I’m definitely going to try to take that energy and bring it on to the people coming up next year and make sure our seniors next year are role models as well and show everyone what we’ve been through and try to do it again.”