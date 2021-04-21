xml:space="preserve">
McDonogh vs Spalding Softball | PHOTOS

McDonogh starting pitcher, #21, Andrea Ottomano, pitches in the 2nd inning. Archbishop Spalding softball hosts McDonogh, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A pitching duel, McDonogh defeated Spalding 1-0.
(Jeffrey F. Bill)

Apr 20, 2021
Spalding #8, Jayda Betts, lays down a bunt in the 2nd inning. Archbishop Spalding softball hosts McDonogh, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A pitching duel, McDonogh defeated Spalding 1-0. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
McDonogh right fielder, #9, Maycie Blair can't hang on to fly ball in the 2nd inning. The error was of no consequence. Archbishop Spalding softball hosts McDonogh, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A pitching duel, McDonogh defeated Spalding 1-0. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
McDonogh starting pitcher, #21, Andrea Ottomano, pitches in the 2nd inning. Archbishop Spalding softball hosts McDonogh, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A pitching duel, McDonogh defeated Spalding 1-0. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Spalding starting pitcher, #7, Amaya Carroll, pitches in the 1st inning. Archbishop Spalding softball hosts McDonogh, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A pitching duel, McDonogh defeated Spalding 1-0. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Spalding #7, Amaya Carroll, steals second in the 3rd inning. Archbishop Spalding softball hosts McDonogh, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A pitching duel, McDonogh defeated Spalding 1-0. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
