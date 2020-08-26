North County grad Skylar Kaplan has faced plenty of hurdles in baseball. The pandemic is just another.

Skylar Kaplan thought her biggest roadbflock of the year would be making the North County varsity baseball team.
Kaplan is used to people trying to hold her back from marching on in the male-dominated sport that she loves. The worldwide coronavirus pandemic threatens to do the same.
And yet, Kaplan keeps chasing her goals as she eyes a future in college baseball.
“It feels really good to try and make it this far,” said Kaplan, a recent North County graduate. “I also feel like it’s pretty nerve-wracking, especially with the pandemic right now.”
She played two years of high school baseball on JV but was confident — and had the backing of teammates and external coaches — that she was good enough for the varsity squad.
Pandemic or not, Kaplan might not have played for the Knights team. Of the 10 batters Kaplan faced during spring tryouts, she struck out three and fed the rest into shallow infield ground balls, said her father, Tim Kaplan.
But on the last day of tryouts, the North County coaching staff informed Kaplan she’d been cut. The decision outraged Tim Kaplan, who recalled hearing from his daughter that she was told she could “maybe” practice with JV. He geared up to fight against the school when the pandemic hit.
“She wanted to transfer to Northeast. She was embarrassed to walk around the high school. She knew she was good enough and most of the players knew,” Tim Kaplan said.
Knights coach Wayne Feuerherd did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this article.
Marty Lewis called it a head-scratcher. When he first watched Kaplan play with his son Evan about a decade ago, he thought she was just a boy with long hair. Before him was a “star” ballplayer, and even when he learned she was a girl that didn’t change.
“She was always competitive with some of the top guys in the area who are now going [Division I],” Lewis said.
Lewis’ former way of thinking was “old school,” but it changed when the former wrestler watched women wrestle better than he ever could. He thinks he never would have underestimated Kaplan regardless.
“The old school in me says the metrics have to be there. She has to have the right 60[-yard dash] and show them in a batting practice or live game situation she can hit the 84-92 mph pitching,” Lewis said. “I believe she can. I’ve seen it.”
Nothing, Tim Kaplan said, would keep his daughter off the field. Once restrictions loosened, Kaplan, who also plays right field, made her way back to her summer travel team, Lake Shore baseball, to gather some fresh film to send to colleges.
“A lot of people tend to look at high school games. I kind of have to try and put myself out there to make sure I get in contact with coaches,” Kaplan said. “Most likely, otherwise, they’d probably have no idea who I am.”
This summer, Lake Shore coach Jack Nutter watched his left-handed hitter drive balls up the middle and to right field much more often than last summer. Nutter said in 41 games this summer, Kaplan batted .270 and struck out only 10 times in 93 plate appearances.
Kaplan’s performance in one tournament in West Virginia particularly impressed Nutter, who’s known Kaplan for six years. Though several teams she and Lake Shore faced boasted blue-chip players and future Division I prospects, he says she “held her own.”
“She’s not scared. She’ll compete with any of them,” Nutter said. “... She’s smart, she’s always there, she knows what to do. I can put her anywhere and not be worried she’s not going to know what to do.”
Because the spring high school and college baseball seasons were canceled, Nutter focused the first few weeks of summer ball on ironing the wrinkles out of his players. One of the first things they did when they reunited was batting practice. Nutter recalls one morning watching Kaplan hit. He turned to the other players, and said, “You can tell who’s been working on the side and who hasn’t.”
In the last game of summer play, Lewis’ son, Louisiana Tech-bound Evan Lewis, reached second base on a single and a steal. Kaplan came up to bat, and brought Lewis home.
Nutter knows Kaplan is facing an uphill battle.
“If Skylar keeps doing what she’s doing, and that’s playing the game, I think she has an excellent chance at playing at the next level,” Nutter said. “She’s just got to find the right fit.”
Though Kaplan still struck batters out during summer play, her pitch speed sometimes dipped, her father said. Sheinjured her elbow last summer and it still bothers her, though Kaplan thinks shoulder strengthening exercises and physical therapy helped.
The pain of rejection from her high school coaches still affects her. Kaplan calls it the yips. She suggested to her father that she see a hypnotist to make her forget.
“They broke her heart. She knows what it’s like to have a broken heart. It’s a life lesson, a lot of people say,” Tim Kaplan said. “You can’t crush her much more than she’s already been crushed. As long as somebody will give her a chance, she’ll be fine.”
With summer ball wound down, Kaplan trains in a demanding twice-a-day, four-days-a-week pitching program called “phewsioneering” meant to increase her velocity and speed. Kaplan will also use it as a way to better her endurance, to push past sixth-inning exhaustion.
Her current trainer, Ed “GoGo” Lovelace, who was a four-year track-and-field All-American at Arizona State, is new to the world of girls playing baseball. But the coach thinks through her improvement in timing, balance, using her hips and improving her sink, she’ll have the ability to play high-level competition in baseball as well as basketball, Kaplan’s other sport.
“Speed knows no gender,” Lovelace said. “What I liked about her is ... because she’s got something to prove by playing a sport that’s male dominated, she’s delightful because never once did she whimper or anything. She asked, ‘what’s next?’ She’s got a lot in the tank she didn’t know about.”
Kaplan’s plan was to play fall ball for Anne Arundel Community College this coming semester. She knows Chris Jenkins, who coached the Riverhawks program, from youth competition. However, hurdles continue to arise: AACC canceled its fall baseball. She’s already got her place on the AACC basketball team, her father said, but baseball, like its season, is still up in the air.
Knox College, a Division III program near Chicago, also extended an offer, but AACC is a better option because of the pandemic.
Nutter thinks Kaplan will be wearing a Riverhawks uniform before long.
“It will be nothing more than ironic that they cut her from her high school team, yet she can play on the JUCO level,” Nutter said.
Then, there’s the question of USA Baseball. Kaplan has a spot on the Women’s National Team 40-man roster but is unsure whether the team will come together this fall.
Folks still ask Kaplan why she won’t just switch to softball.
It’s simple. She won’t give up yet.
“For me, baseball is my passion. I want to play, but not just for me. I want to prove people wrong who have doubted me ever since I was little. Hardly anyone thought I’d make it to high school, and I’m still playing,” Kaplan said.
“I want to pave the way for other girls behind me and be an inspiration, to show them there’s going to be a lot of people who want to stop them from playing baseball. But if they put their mind to it and don’t listen, they can go as far as they want to.”