Severna Park volleyball gets balanced attack in 3-0 sweep over Meade

Severna Park’s Charlotte Marriner digs the ball in game two. The Severna Park Falcons played the visiting Meade Mustangs in girl’s high school volleyball, Tuesday, October 11, 2022. (Capital Gazette)

Severna Park volleyball picked up a 3-0 win over Meade at home on Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13.

The Falcons were led offensively by senior Ashley Ryan with five kills. Fellow seniors Jillian Zukley, Ava Meadows and Liv Edwards all had four kills apiece.

In the first set, the Falcons and Mustangs exchanged early points before the Falcons showed up offensively, scoring the next four points to take a 5-1 lead and maintaining the lead throughout the entire set. Edwards led Severna Park offensively, scoring two kills in the opener.

Severna Park’s Ava Meadows scores a kill in the second set of Severna Park's match against Meade. (Capital Gazette)

In the second set, Meade started strong scoring the first four points, but the Falcons came right back to tie the set. The second set featured a couple ties and multiple lead changes before Severna Park powered

In the third set, the Falcons subbed in a few bench players who don’t typically get that much time on the floor. Senior Taylor Stone said, “In practice, we mainly just try different things that build confidence,” and it was that confidence that led to them winning the last set by 12 points to close out the match.