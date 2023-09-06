Severna Park volleyball beats No. 13 Spalding, 3-0, behind Jackie Ball’s 6 aces and 6 kills

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jackie Ball looks up at the banner in the gym that lists the years of Severna Park volleyball’s six state championships. Her goal is to add a seventh.

Ball and her Severna Park teammates went on several serving runs and got the timely points when they needed them, defeating visiting and neighboring rival Archbishop Spalding, 27-25, 25-23, 25-18 in a key early-season showdown for both.

“It definitely felt good,” Ball, a senior, said. “We’ve been working hard in practice and we’re not taking any days off. There’s always room for improvement, but I like where we are right now. We’re in the right spot.”

Severna Park coach Tim Dunbar said Ball was struggling with her serve early in the match. He took her out and she asked what she was doing wrong.

“I told her I didn’t know, and that she was just going to have to figure it out for herself,” Dunbar said. “After that point, she did, and she had a great rest of the match.”

Ball finished with six of Severna Park’s 12 aces. She also had six kills in an all-around effort.

The first set was close throughout, with Severna Park (1-0 pulling even at 23 on a Spalding service error. After falling behind on their own service error, the Falcons ran off four of the final five points in the set, winning on a tip kill by sophomore Genevieve Wills, 27-25.

The second set was just as close. Severna Park ran out to an early lead, by the Cavaliers (1-2) evened the match at 9 on a thundering kill by Maya Mauro (10 kills for the match). Spalding looked in command at 22-19 after a Maggie Mohler block on Severna Park’s 6-foot-1 Perry Stevenson (17 kills).

The Falcons rallied again, scoring six of the final seven points to take the set, 25-23. Stevenson had two key kills down the stretch, while Willis contributed an ace.

The third set was pretty much all Severna Park. The Falcons were at the top of their game, running out to a 21-10 lead. Spalding mounted a rally, cutting the margin to 22-18 before Severna Park got the final three points – on a Ball kill and ace, and Stevenson tip kill.

Dunbar was, on the whole, happy with his team’s effort.

“It was the first match of the year,” he said. “We’re not November-ready yet, but we don’t have to be right now. We were a little bit better than we were the last time, and we were a little bit better than the time before. We’ll get even better.”

Spalding coach Corby Lawrence said his team was a little short-handed due to some illnesses.

“We had a couple girls who were not feeling well today, and they couldn’t really find their rhythm early,” he said. “Once you got out of rhythm with this crowd, it becomes tough to find it. We were ahead in that second set, and they came back. When we lost that set, I think it just sucked the energy out of our girls.”