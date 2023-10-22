Severna Park boys soccer wins county title, 3-2, over South River on Andrew Campbell’s golden goal in double overtime

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Severna Park's Andrew Campbell, shown during Wednesday's Anne Arundel County Showcase semifinal, scored the winner in double overtime of Saturday's championship game against South River. (Terrance Williams/For the Capital Gazette)

It was over when Andrew Campbell waved his blue-and-gold shirt like a flag, streaming towards the Severna Park bench as quickly as his feet would take him.

He hardly saw his double-overtime, penalty kick golden goal fly past South River goalkeeper Logan Lainhart. He didn’t need to. All he wanted to see was the team he did it for. He brought Severna Park its first county championship in six years with a 3-2 win over the Seahawks.

It feels like a “Cinderella ending” to Campbell.

“I think we’re one of the best teams in the state. I think we’re trending up at the perfect time,” Campbell, who scored two goals, said. “We’ve got 25 guys who can all play, great depth and a perfect culture where everyone’s gonna give their all. And a great coach.”

The Falcons (16-1-1) served long-awaited vengeance to the Seahawks that beat them for last year’s county championship. But it didn’t come easily. After leading 2-1 at halftime, Severna Park suffered a red card 10 minutes into the second half and lost a key defender in Nolan Grizzle.

The Seahawks capitalized on the smallest bit of luck when senior forward Sean Ciminelli looped in the tying goal and forced overtime.

The Falcons were unfazed, Campbell said. The objective then was just to give their all, up until Campbell’s moment. He stepped up to the ball and thought: confidence.

“You got to have a plan going up to it,” Campbell said. “You practice those types of things, so just being confident that I knew what I had to do let me step up and just do it.”

Fully aware that the Seahawks are likely to see Severna Park in the Class 3A playoffs, South River coach Marlyn Argueta knows what not to do going forward. Mistakes, he said, allowed the unfolding overtime to happen in the first place.

“You can’t turn off on a team like Severna Park,” he said, “or they’ll punish you for it.”

While wind was a factor in Saturday’s tilt, Severna Park goalkeeper Matt Schisler was a larger one, swallowing South River’s first two shots.

But the Seahawks, with the wind aiding their progress, would not be deterred. Senior Hunter Marsden plucked a loose ball near the corner, and, with a Falcon on his back, raced to the mouth of the goal and struck the top net for the opening goal.

South River could hardly celebrate with the response Severna Park gave them, though. A flock of Falcons descended upon Lainhart, each taking a smack at the ball before senior midfielder Nathan Parkison, who put in the game-winning rebound in Wednesday’s semifinal, split the equalizer through Lainhart’s limbs.

The Falcons understood that this would be the only way to sneak past their opponents. Severna Park swept towards Lainhart again, a soft touch that seemed soon to be a goal kick. Instead, Campbell picked the ball back and lashed it through for a 2-1 lead.

“We turned off for two seconds and they got two goals,” Argueta said. “[Campbell] is incredible. He can really stretch us out with counter attacks. He gave our defense headaches, so we couldn’t go all out attack because he was a threat going the other way.”

If South River loses the coin flip for the fourth and fifth regional seeds on Monday, they’ll face Arundel on Wednesday with Severna Park awaiting again Friday.

Losing to them today has done nothing but affirm his players’ confidence, Argueta said.

“Ryan [Parisi, the Severna Park coach] and I always say our games could be state championship games. That’s the level of soccer and quality our teams have,” Argueta said. “If we can go head to head with Severna Park, we can take anybody in the state.”