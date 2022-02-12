A ‘hungry’ Severna Park boys basketball team feasts, sweeps South River with 68-58 win

The win felt especially satisfying among the Falcons, who still feel the sting of last week’s narrow losses to Arundel and Glen Burnie. It went down even more smoothly for Bryce Stevenson. The Falcons senior suffered an injury before the previous South River game. On Friday, he rained down 15 points to lead the Falcons. Senior Declan Fox led with 17 points while Brendan Abell followed with 16.