Severna Park softball falls to Sherwood, 21-5, in Class 4A state final

Most of the Severna Park softball team chuckled knowingly when its record of 13-10 was announced before the Class 4A state championship game. Two hours later, they’d be dancing, laughing and partying as Journey’s “Lights” blared. One half-inning before the worst game in Class 4A history ended, the lights did indeed go out at the University of Maryland stadium. It would not be the last Journey song, either.

The Falcons knew as well as anyone how miraculous it was that they clawed to get to College Park on Saturday. They even smiled in the aftermath of the bottom of the first inning.

From 10:10 p.m. Saturday night to 12:08 a.m. Sunday morning, the Falcons suffered the worst loss in Class 4A championship history, 21-5, to Sherwood in five innings.

And yet, the worse it got on the scoreboard, the louder Severna Park got. At 21-3 in the fourth, Falcons junior Viktoria Dorn pumped her first as she approached the on-deck circle and screamed with joy as teammate Savannah Drummond walked. The entire dugout joined her in cheer.

“We were an underdog. We had nothing to lose,” freshman Addison Bianco said. “So it’s just like, let’s go out and do it. Let’s put a smile on our faces and do it.”

Then, of course, the field lights shut off with two outs in the top of the fifth — literally leaving one out to go to make it a complete game. The Falcons danced for 20 minutes, 10 before Sherwood joined them, in the pitch black. Ryleigh Smith did the worm, twice.

The Warriors technically got some karmic justice five years after the fact. The previous worst final margin was 13-0 in 2018, in which Severna Park beat Sherwood.

No, Severna Park does not want to lose that way again. But when Falcons coach Meredith McAlister asked her team who thought they’d get here, not one player raised their hands.

When she asked who wanted to get back in 2023, every single hand shot up.

“They have a lot of fight and a lot of heart. That’s what got them here,” McAlister said. “For them to be here, it just means they worked their butt off. They weren’t gonna go down any different.”

There was a brief moment when the unbelievable seemed possible. Severna Park, a long-shot underdog, struck first. A lead-off single by Drummond led to a sacrifice fly by Trent and a run in the top of the first. The Falcons even scared Sherwood into a mound meeting.

Then, Sherwood came up to bat. From the first moment Breyna Schultz cracked a long foul, the Falcons should’ve known what was coming.

All nine Warriors sent 17 balls to the outfield, though it would only count for 10 hits.

At nine runs in, Falcons starter Christina Ballagh surrendered the ball to Lily Becker, who grinned the entire time. Sherwood’s Kay Sakala, who had a bunt single the first time she came up in the inning, sent a towering shot to the deepest part of the outfield, plating the 10th run. Sherwood led 13-1 at the end of the first.

“We don’t spot them 13 runs, it’s an 8-5 game,” McAlister said. “They leaned on their nerves and left the ball over the plate. That’s what’s going to happen.”

Sherwood cycled through its lineup three times in two innings. By the time Drummond returned to the plate in the top of the third, Sherwood led 19-1.

Some teams could buckle and cry. Most people would. Most adults would.

Not the Falcons.

“It was just the fact we got here. We won the games that mattered,” senior Sarah Smith said. “We just needed to play our game. We still had four innings.”

Seven Falcons took an at-bat in the top of the third, loading the bases, and Bianco made good of it, belting in two runs while her team and loyal fans screamed. And then, perhaps more incredibly, the Falcons turned three outs one by one in the bottom.

“When you’re a team that loves each other and really cares about each other, you don’t let each other deflate,” Becker said. “We kept up the energy.”

One could say Bianco and Becker turned out the lights with their fifth-inning hits. I mean, that is what happened.

Bianco and Becker drove home two runs for Severna Park. And then the lights went out.

After close to a half-hour of dancing, Sherwood got the last out. And Severna Park kept smiling.

“We’re a family,” Dorn said. “We don’t lay down. No matter the score, we’re not going to lay down. We’re going to make it fun.”