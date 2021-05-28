Severna Park baseball shuts out Old Mill to improve to 10-0

Sometimes it is better to be lucky rather than good.
But when you have the pitching and defense Severna Park baseball has, luck doesn’t come into play too often. It did on Thursday.
The Falcons scored an unearned run in the first inning and added an unearned run for insurance in the sixth inning to squeak by Old Mill, 2-0. The game was moved up a day due to the weather forecast for Friday.
“If we can get one or two [runs], I think we have a good shot. If we throw the ball over the plate and play good defense, that’s the key to baseball,” Severna Park coach Eric Milton said. “Throw strikes, change speeds, work fast, and play good defense, the runs will come. "
Leadoff hitter Jackson Merrill started the game with a four-pitch walk, stole second, moved to third on a one-out groundout to third, then scored on a wild pitch to stake visiting Severna Park to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
In the sixth, Sean Foreman led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch on the right elbow. Ben McLay followed with a walk and Drew Crowley laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up a base. During one of the two subsequent strikeouts, the ball got away from the catcher and Foreman scampered home for a much-needed insurance run for the Falcons.
Meanwhile, Severna Park pitcher Nick Carparelli was cruising along, getting ahead of 14 of 20 hitters through six innings. He was efficient with his 66 pitches, throwing 44 for strikes (67 percent), allowing just two hits and walking none. He fanned four and induced eight ground ball outs, two line-drive outs and four fly ball outs.
“The key today was just throwing strikes. I knew that Old Mill was a good team — they’re scrappy, they’re going to put the ball in play and they’re going to make something happen,” the senior right-hander said. “I had to keep the energy going for us. I think I did that. My main focus was to pound the zone — I know I have the best defense out there with me. Just keep locating around the box as much as I can. Just trusting my defense and I feel that I did that pretty well today.”
Carparelli also limited a strong Arundel team a week ago as Severna Park won that showdown, 5-3, on May 19.
“He did the same thing last week against Arundel. He’s pitched two big games. I really wanted him to finish it off, but we said one hitter at a time,” Milton said. “If somebody gets on, which they did, we were going to have to bring in the closer.”
However, the Patriots would not go away quietly. Junior catcher Daniel Villegas started the bottom of the seventh with a full-count walk, forcing Milton to lift Carparelli for the hard-throwing Merrill. After striking out the next Old Mill hitter looking, Merrill gave up a base hit to Cole Fletcher to put runners on first and second with one out — bringing the winning run to the plate.
Merrill struck out another batter looking and appeared to get out of the jame when senior third baseman Christian Murphy grounded out to second. However, catcher’s interference was called and Murphy was awarded first, loading the bases.
Junior center fielder Corey Roberson, who made a beautiful running catch on a ball launched by Merrill deep to right-center field, strode to the plate and after fouling off three of Merrill’s offerings, grounded back to the pitcher for the final out of the game.
“That’s one of the things we really focus on is resilience. We accept the fact that some bad things are going to happen to us on the field, but we get back up and we keep playing,” Old Mill coach Charlie Chaffin said. “The lesson we are trying to teach these guys is that stuff doesn’t matter because it is out of our control. They did a pretty good job with that tonight.”
Sophomore Ty Jacoby was tasked with facing a Severna Park lineup that averaged just under 12 runs per game through the first nine contests this spring. The lefty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, three walks, a hit batsman and two unearned runs while striking out nine. He bulldogged his way through 104 pitches, with 60 percent for strikes.
“He’s the kid that wants the ball. He wants the ball on the mound in the big situations,” Chaffin said. “He fights for every pitch and he’s good. We actually have quite a bit to look forward to right now. As good as we could be our better years are still ahead of us.”
Fletcher had two of the Patriots hits, with Eric Mondragon collecting a base hit in the sixth to account for the three total hits. McLay was credited with a pair of base hits for Severna Park, with Foreman and Ben Horgan stroking the other hits for Severna Park.