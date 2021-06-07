Severna Park senior Jake Gelfand named Gatorade Maryland boys cross country Player of Year

The last time Severna Park’s Jake Gelfand got to compete against the best in the state in the fall of 2019, he was leading the Falcons to a dominant 87 point victory over Northwood with a third-place finish. It was the third consecutive state championship for Severna Park with Gelfand a part of the last two.
In a senior season unlike any other, Gelfand continued to excel not only on the course but also in the classroom and in the community, earning the honor of being named the Gatorade Maryland boys cross country Player of the Year for 2020-21.
He is the second Severna Park runner to earn the honor after Ryan Forsyth earned the award in 2013-14.
“It’s awesome,” Gelfand said. “It’s definitely a great thing for me to even be in the conversation with guys like Ryan and other people who have come through the program in the past is awesome and just to be in that group is awesome and I was really excited when I found out about it.”
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Gelfand maintained a weighted 4.16 GPA while volunteering locally with a nonprofit called RISE for Autism as well as giving his time as a youth track coach and as a mentor to at-risk children.
“Jake is gracious and role models the sportsmanship expectations of Anne Arundel County Public Schools,” South River coach Josh Carroll said. “Jake’s commitment and work ethic are outstanding. He is tough and he seeks to impose his will during a race. Jakes likes to run up front and challenge other athletes to keep up with him for three miles.”
With the pandemic eliminating the normal competitive fall season for the senior, he competed in club events during the limited autumn competition, winning the Virginia Elite Invitational in October and finishing 30th at the XC Town USA Meet of Champions, going undefeated against state competition.
Gelfand shined in the shortened fall season that took place in March and April, winning all three races he competed in.
Though he was unable to help Severna Park go for a fourth straight title, Gelfand is beyond grateful that the hard work he’s put in over his years in the program have led to what they did.
“It’s just been awesome to accomplish not only individual goals but even better to just be a part of a team that is winning,” Gelfand said. “... “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world, it’s been awesome, I’ve just made the greatest friendships, I’ve experienced winning and success with some of the greatest people in the world and I have learned a lot about myself and about other people and it’s something I wouldn’t trade for the world and I’m going to take into these next steps of my life.”
That next step will be in the Ivy League as Gelfand will run cross country and track and field at Cornell starting in the fall.
He departs Severna Park as one of the faster runners in the program’s illustrious history and one who truly epitomizes the concept of next-man-up mentality that has allowed the Falcons to build a model of consistent excellence.
“What makes Jake special has been his progression through the years and his grit and determination to be in the position he is in today,” Alcombright said. “Jake had to wait his turn his first two years even though he was one of the top runners in the state, he just had others on his team ahead of him. This, in particular, was something that helped spark the Jake that we see today. He has worked for everything he has and is willing to do the work that needs to be done to accomplish those things.
“His combination of determination, coachability and the ability to grind out the work makes him a special athlete and a great young man. He leads by example and is definitely someone that his teammates look to for guidance and inspiration. I am so grateful that Gatorade bestowed this honor upon Jake and our program because he deserves it.”
Gelfand hopes he is not from the school to earn the honor and believes the potential is there for any future Falcon who enters the program if they commit from the start.
“Trust the training and buy into the process,” Gelfand said. “Over my last four years I’ve just known that just consistency and hard work over a sustained period of time the results are going to come and if you can just buy into, just have fun with your teammates, have trust in them and have trust in your support system, good things will come just a matter of time.”