Former Severna Park shortstop Jackson Merrill signs with San Diego Padres for $1.8 million after being taken with No. 27 pick in MLB draft

Former Severna Park High shortstop Jackson Merrill signed with the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon, foregoing a college scholarship to the University of Kentucky and marking the beginning of his professional baseball career.
Merrill said he signed the contract around 5 p.m. Monday, eight days after the Padres selected the prep shortstop with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the MLB draft.
Merrill received a signing bonus of $1.8 million, according to Drew Hardee, the vice president of KHG Sports Management out of Charlotte, North Carolina, who handled negotiations with the Padres’ brass, which is less than what was slotted for the 27th pick of the first round. According to MLB.com, the signing bonus for that draft position was $2.57 million.
Asked how it felt to be a professional baseball player, Merrill responded: “To be honest, it doesn’t feel any different than it did a half hour.”
“I felt like I was ready to sign and get my pro career going,” Merrill added. “I did not see much reason to wait. I’m very happy and content with my decision.”
The 2021 Capital Gazette baseball Player of the Year saw his stock rise considerably during a monstrous senior season in which he batted .500 and tied an Anne Arundel County single-season record with 12 home runs, while also amassing 37 RBIs and 32 runs scored.
Merrill becomes just the third Anne Arundel County product taken in the first round of the MLB draft directly out of high school. Jim Spencer was the first, getting picked out of Andover High in Linthicum by the California Angels with the 11th overall selection in 1965.
Severna Park native Gavin Floyd remains the highest draft pick in county history after being taken by the Philadelphia Phillies with the fourth overall pick of the 2001 MLB draft. Merrill is the first Maryland high school prospect selected in the first round since Floyd, a Mount St. Joseph graduate who spurned a scholarship offer to South Carolina to sign with the Phillies and spent 13 seasons in the majors.
Jackson flew to San Diego’s spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, on Sunday to meet with team management. He was accompanied by Hardee, the vice president of KHG Sports Management out of Charlotte, North Carolina, who handled negotiations with the Padres’ brass, which was led by president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller.
Hardee said Merrill also received a college scholarship fund, which he can use to take classes during the offseason. Merrill must earn a degree within two years of retiring from professional baseball or else the scholarship fund expires.
“I knew Jackson went out to Arizona for the weekend and kind of figured that was where things were headed. That’s an awful lot of money to turn down,” Severna Park coach Eric Milton said when informed of Merrill’s signing. “I’m super proud of Jackson and could not be happier for him and his family.”
San Diego management has not told Merrill where his professional career will begin, although it is likely he will remain in Peoria and play for the Arizona Complex League Padres, the organization’s Rookie-level affiliate.
“I’m excited and ready to get going immediately,” Merrill said. “Right now, I’m just waiting to find out what’s next.”
Josh and Jennie Merrill, both of whom are elementary school teachers, told The Capital on Monday night they were still processing the news.
“Sometimes we have to pinch ourselves. This is not something any of us really expected,” said Josh Merrill, who teaches at Arbutus Elementary. “We’re just totally overwhelmed and so very proud of our son. It’s extremely exciting and we’re tremendously thrilled.”
San Diego management told Merrill he will remain at shortstop for the foreseeable future. Some professional scouts have projected the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder to eventually move to third base or the outfield.
“All the scouts I spoke with asked the same question: Can Jackson succeed in pro ball as a shortstop?” said Milton, who spent 11 seasons in the major leagues as a left-handed pitcher after being drafted out of Maryland. “I don’t see any reason why not. Jackson has great hands, great range, a great glove and a great arm. That being said, I think the kid could play any position and do well.”
Milton fully supported Merrill’s decision to turn pro now, saying the youngster is mature beyond his years at the age of 18.
“I certainly think Jackson can handle the lifestyle of being a professional,” Milton said. “Jackson wants one thing and that’s to play major league baseball. When you have that drive and determination, you find a way to do it.”
Jackson Merrill turned 18 in April and his mother admitted it was difficult sending her youngest of two sons across the country to play professional baseball. After dropping Jackson off at Thurgood Marshall BWI Airport, the Severna Park residents returned to an empty house, which she called “eerie.”
“It was an emotional roller coaster all day. We’re so happy and ecstatic that Jackson is living his dream, but it’s also kind of scary,” Jennie Merrill said. “Yesterday morning was tough, especially since we know he won’t be home for a while.”
Latest High School sports
Jackson Merrill is slated to be introduced to the media and fans before a game during San Diego’s next homestand in August and his parents are planning to fly out for those events at Petco Park.