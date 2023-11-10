Unbeaten Severna Park girls soccer looks to complete mission: ‘This is our last chance’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Severna Park girls soccer poses after winning the 2023 Anne Arundel county championship, 3-0, over South River, at Annapolis High on Oct. 21.

In 15 games of power displays and defensive shutdowns, Severna Park girls soccer has yet to break.

But the Falcons know how close they came.

In the first 12 games, Severna Park never let let a team score first. That included South River, the team that twice fell to the Falcons by three-goal shutouts — at least, until the Seahawks walked through the gates on Oct. 28 and onto the Severna Park turf for a playoff clash.

The Seahawks lashed the first goal past the seemingly infallible Falcons defense, one that, to that point, had only even given up two goals the entire season.

It kind of freaked them out.

“We had to figure out what it feels like to be down a goal,” senior defender Ryn Feemster said. “But especially when we were down a goal, we really battled back, and quick.”

The Falcons loaded senior forwards Kasey Thompson and Sarah Stefancik with two successful shots and the lesson was survived, and absorbed. In the region final, the Severna Park defense remained locked and blanked J.M. Bennett, 1-0. The same remained true when it welcomed Towson to its grounds and handed out another 1-0 effort.

But now with a dangerous scoring team in River Hill on Friday in a Class 3A semifinal, the Falcons still think about that first South River goal.

“We had to realize it could happen,” Feemster said. “If we’re down a goal, we have to figure out a way to get back.”

This otherwise consistent victor has been crafting its conquest in the background for the past few seasons. The Falcons ruled Anne Arundel County before the pandemic, voyaged to the Class 4A state finals before losing in penalty kicks to Perry Hall.

When play fully resumed in 2021, the Falcons slipped back. In 2022, Severna Park sunk further into the second tier.

Severna Park's Ava Scott heads the ball during the first half of a game against Southern on Oct. 18. (Terrance Williams/For the Capital Gazette)

Coach Rick Stimpson witnessed how that disappointment “fed” his group.

“From our first day, Stimmo told us we needed to win that last game. But for years now, we haven’t made it to that one,” Feemster said. “As a senior, this is our last chance and our juniors, sophomores, freshmen, they’re playing for that, too.”

Some teams use bitter losses to galvanize their purpose. Severna Park, of course, can’t relate. But by dropping a goal in back-to-back Chesapeake and Broadneck games on Sept. 21 and 26, Stimpson felt the shift in his Falcons’ tenacity. Until the region semifinal, the Falcons unleashed 36 goals without a single one crossing between their own posts.

“Our expectations have been high the whole time. It’s been about maintaining that level of input, and the desire is there for everyone,” Stimpson said.

A veteran defense of Feemster, seniors Francesca Dunoyer, Caitlyn Boucher and junior keeper Lily Diedrich intertwine with the prolific sophomore Emerson Scott for a steady and stingy iron wall.

“Once we get the ball,” Feemster said, “we take a touch, take a deep breath, figure out if we’re gonna play it, if we’re gonna go long, or have time to play the ball — things like that. Composure is always the key.”

And on the other end of the thirds, there is no kingpin goal-scorer for teams to pinpoint. Senior forwards Eleni Puzas (five goals, two assists), Sara Kreis (four goals, three assists) and Stefancik (four goals, two assists) match step with freshman midfielder Izzy Burleson (four goals, six assists) as well as their defenders, Dunoyer (two goals, 12 assists) and Feemster (four goals, four assists).

The committee style separates this year’s squad from the 2022 team spearheaded by Sydney Holmes.

“There’s no one person you can shut down and say, hey, if we take this person out of the game, we’ll win,” Stimpson said. “With our team, and the style we play, we spread it around quite well. There’s five or six players who will step up at any time and there’s no drop offs.”

Composure on the field translates to the same off of it. The Falcons don’t approach Friday’s state semifinal, nor the possibilities beyond it, with the ego a team so seemingly unstoppable could readily claim. They know better.

“In playoffs, we’ve got to be good. We’ve got to want it. And we have to have a little bit of luck,” Stimpson said. “Hopefully we keep getting that little bit.”