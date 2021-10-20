Severna Park field hockey rallies past Crofton, 2-1

Osborne, only a freshman, tallied 16 saves on Tuesday, predominantly in the second half. Despite the monopoly the Falcons (8-1, 10-2) imposed on offense, the Crofton keeper wouldn’t let anything by. Severna Park midfielder Noel Stefancik pulled off the Herculean feat in the fourth quarter, her stick the one out of a flock of Falcons to slip the go-ahead goal past the Crofton (9-2, 9-2) defense.