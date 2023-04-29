Severna Park girls lacrosse holds off Broadneck, 8-7, in rainy rivalry match

The Severna Park girls lacrosse team seemed to draw power from the rain. The draw circle had been Broadneck’s domain for the past three years, but it did little to stop Severna Park from turning them over.

Sharp, quick offensive attacks have been the Bruins’ strength too, as well as finishing when given chances at the 8-meter mark. Again, not on Friday.

But the Falcons moved fluidly despite the weather and took advantage of the Broadneck mistakes.

That control the Falcons established through the first half and well into the second was enough to withstand the turning tide. It didn’t matter that Broadneck staged a rally by scoring four-straight goals in the fourth quarter, it couldn’t over take the Falcons, who claimed the 8-7 victory.

With about a minute-and-a-half left and no shot clock working against it, all Severna Park (9-3) had to do was keep the ball in its sticks until time expired. The Bruins put the Falcons in dire straits, but too little and too late.

“It feels great. There’s nothing like beating your rival,” said Severna Park junior Alyssa Gore-Chung, who led with four goals. “Especially when they’re as good as Broadneck.”

The two teams know each other too well now, and not just because many of them mix on the club side. Both Broadneck and Severna Park’s core hasn’t changed in the three years they’ve played. The Broadneck defense that squashed the Falcons three years ago is a well-read book to them now.

“We were able to see they started running a zone, more of a zone-backer. We started pressuring really hard on the ball, and that’s when the backside and cutters opened up a lot more,” Gore-Chung said. “When we got that, we got in five goals. It’s all about reading their defense.”

It became clear quickly the Falcons had arrested momentum of the game. Over and over again, Falcon draw specialists sprang from the circle with the ball locked in their sticks. Senior attack Charlotte Diez’s goal flashed into Broadneck’s net in moments. Even though the Bruins replied, Severna Park piled on — two goals before another Broadneck one, and then three more, all supplied by Gore-Chung, Diez and freshmen midfielder Maria Bragg.

The Bruins found themselves in a 6-2 hole as halftime approached, and it seemed there was nothing they could do to amend it — even as opportunities hung before them time and time again.

Severna Park’s physical brand of defense, the pressure of it likely amplified by the slipping and sliding on the waterlogged field, earned Broadneck plenty of free position chances. And yet, save for one, the Bruins just couldn’t complete them. Falcons defenders swooped down, whacking balls loose. If they missed, it was junior keeper Allison Schiavone who pocketed the shots safely, though far fewer even made it to her as Broadneck would’ve hoped.

Still, Severna Park didn’t like giving its rival so many good looks or repeatedly going a man down. At halftime, coach Annie Houghton reminded her players to keep it clean, communicate and get to the spots.

“I feel like we did play well as far as crashing in and making sure the shots weren’t there,” Houghton said. “And our goalie did an awesome job.”

Broadneck senior Lilly Kelley nipped the gap to three goals, 6-3, before the halftime call, but it seemed to be a shot in the dark. The Falcons had the wheel and were quickly screeching away.

“Lilly Spilker came up with a really sick interception by the 30,” Gore-Chung said. “And everyone was working hard. Avery Saviano and Liv [Tramontana] and Maggie [Mullervy] with the great clears, we were just a team on the transition. Sometimes it didn’t work, but we kept our heads up.”

The Falcons monopolized the third quarter as Gore-Chung and Diez potted another pair of goals away and the defense kept Broadneck’s offense cold.

That is, until Broadneck started running away with some draws.

Junior Olivia Orso started it, netting the Bruins’ first goal of the second half 20 seconds into the fourth quarter. Within moments, Kelley followed suit, then senior Lexi Dupcak. Screams poured out of the Broadneck sideline. Then Kelley hit another one to make it 8-7.

The Falcons might have lost the quarter, but they would not lose the game. They reminded one another, don’t make any stupid passes. The unrelenting rain would catch their mistake quickly.

Together, Severna Park stayed calm, danced around furious Broadneck attacks, and watched the clock.

“They’re really just playing well together. They want the best for each other,” Houghton said, “which is awesome to see as a coach.”

GOALS

BN: Olivia Orso (3), Lilly Kelley (3), Lexi Dupcak (1)

SP: Alyssa Gore Chung (4), Charlotte Diez (3), Maria Bragg (1)