Eva Mowery, Sadie Wilkinson combine to help undefeated Broadneck girls soccer blank Severna Park, 3-0

It’s becoming clear where Broadneck senior Eva Mowery got her name from.
Every time she steps on the soccer field, she mows her competition down.
A chorus of teammates’ hands drumming the sidelines benches accompanied Mowery’s three goals on Thursday as the already-accomplished Bruins’ captain left her mark on rival Severna Park in a 3-0 Broadneck victory.
To Broadneck coach John Camm, the win over Mercy earlier in the fall is still the crowning achievement. But to Mowery, victory over Severna Park — at last — is the one to this point that means the most.
“All my four years, we’ve never beaten them. We’ve either tied or lost,” said Mowery, who recently became the all-time assists leader at Broadneck with 29 for her career. “They’re obviously a great team and a huge rivalry. I think we just wanted it more. We’ve been working for this game since the summer because all the seniors wanted to win this year.”
Mowery’s handiwork, as well as that of her partner-in-crime Sadie Wilkinson (three assists) and the defense, handed the Falcons (5-2) their first county defeat of the season as well as preserved Broadneck’s perfect record.
The Bruins (6-0) benefited from the blossoming Batman-Robin partnership of South Florida-bound Mowery and Wilkinson. The latter forward transferred in from Walter Johnson and the two were used to playing against each other. Playing within the same club, however, helped foster quick chemistry.
“We have the same coaches [in club] and so we have the same ideas off the ball,” Mowery said. “We know how to coordinate our movements so that we don’t run into each other.”
Severna Park welcomed Broadneck as essentially equals: the Bruins, unbeaten, faced a Falcons crew whose only previous loss suffered was to Tuscarora of Frederick County in the first game of the season.
That, too, was the only game the Falcons couldn’t manage a goal.
Less than 10 minutes into the first half, Wilkinson peeled off from the Falcons, wheeling towards goal with gumption. She fired a crisp cross to Mowery, who fired it against the net-strings before Severna Park could react for the initial goal for Broadneck.
“She’s been a difference-maker for four years,” Camm said. “Takes advantage. She was composed, even on the shots that didn’t go in.
Severna Park worked up a response, even charting a sequence that might’ve tied the game soon after had Bruins goalkeeper Mason Smargisi not dropped her whole body on it to make the save. From there, the Falcons and Bruins got tangled up with one another’s back lines and goalkeepers.
Several times the Falcons launched shots that might’ve shot right through another team, but not Broadneck and not Smargisi.
“Defense stepped up… early in the season, we’ve been aggressive but sometimes we’ve been over-aggressive,” Camm said. “So today, we were talking about staying organized, reining it in just a little bit. I think they did a great job.”
Severna Park senior keeper Mallori Scheimreif had her moments, too, absorbing a direct close-contact shot from Mowery to keep the score 1-0 at the half.
But Mowery stayed diligent and eventually found what she was looking for again in the second half.
After a pass from Wilkinson, Mowery lined a hard shot past Scheimreif to double the score.
“We knew at halftime, me and Sadie knew we just had to work off each other,” Mowery said. “We couldn’t do it alone. It was a lot of teamwork on and off the ball to create those open spaces. They couldn’t keep up with us.”
Mowery eventually completed her hat trick late in the second half, with it sealing the three-goal margin of victory.