Severna Park girls lacrosse finishes season sweep of Broadneck with 12-6 rout in county championship

Severna Park’s Alyssa Gore-Chung moves the ball as Broadneck’s Susanna Moore tries to slow her down in the second half. The Severna Park Falcons defeated the Broadneck Bruins, 12-6, to win the Anne Arundel County girls lacrosse championship, Monday, May 8, 2023, at Glen Burnie High School. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Charlotte Diez remembers being a sophomore playing her first varsity game for Severna Park girls lacrosse after the pandemic stole her first year. It was pounding rain and Broadneck, her rivals, beat her and her squad.

Then, the Bruins did it again in the last Class 4A region championship the two shared before Severna Park switched to 3A in 2022. Diez remembers it.

Now, she and the other graduating seniors will leave Severna Park having not lost to Broadneck in two years.

The Falcons confirmed that end on Monday night when they grabbed the momentum of the county championship game and galavanted away to a dominating finish, 12-6, at Glen Burnie.

“It’s so important. Especially as a senior,” Diez said. “It means everything.”

They got ahead of themselves in the region championship two years ago, she said. Then, the Falcons led by five goals at halftime, just to drop it all in double overtime. Diez said the team took lessons from those kinds of defeats that applied to their success Monday.

“We worked for good goals and we chipped off slower, rather than forcing things and causing turnovers,” Diez said. “Because they’re such a good team and they can score like that. Having possession was key.”

Severna Park’s Regan McDonnell shoots and scores in the second half of Monday's county championship win against Broadneck. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Monday’s events were an exasperation of the same differences that bubbled to the surface on April 28, when Severna Park beat Broadneck, 8-7. Severna Park did not miss most of their free position shots. Broadneck did.

There were other factors that played into the county championship on the field, but in the end, that is why the Falcons claimed their second-straight county championship and 13th overall.

Rain could not be accounted into the Bruins’ struggles this time. Under cool air and sun, the Bruins flubbed 8 of 9 free positions in the first half alone. Whether direct shots on Falcons keeper Allison Schiavone or set plays, the attacking energy fizzled quickly and often ended in a turnover and Severna Park speeding the other direction.

And, often in those cases, too, it resulted in a Falcons goal. That’s how Diez got her first one, and senior Stella Bordone hers. And when given the same penalty shots, Severna Park scored. Freshman Maria Bragg fired hers without hesitation, as did Bordone.

That, combined with the unrelenting speed with which Severna Park’s attack rushed up to the net, raised the Falcons to a 4-1 lead at halftime.

Bruins coach Katy Kelley isn’t sure where the disconnect lies. Broadneck practices free positions all the time, and while practice settings aren’t replicable to the pressures of a game, it’s still not something this Bruins group has limped with in the past. They had a game plan, the coach said: take two steps and take a shot.

Severna Park’s Alyssa Gore-Chung moves the ball away from Broadneck defenders in the second half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“That would’ve worked. It worked at the beginning and end of the game. I just don’t think that was our finest moment,” Kelley said.

The Bruins, two-time reigning 4A champions with few graduations since, are more than capable of scoring without a whistle. So, they did: two in a row from Lilly Kelley and Lily Trout early in the second half.

But Severna Park just never let their rivals relish a rally for long. Two minutes after Trout’s goal, Falcons senior Regan McDonnell put hers away for a 6-3 lead. More impressive and immediate still was Bordone, who, after Broadneck scored again to make it 6-4, took Bragg’s won draw control and netted her goal just 11 seconds later.

A bad day for Broadneck could still get the better of most teams. Severna Park’s defense made sure it didn’t — most of all, Schiavone. The goalkeeper felt just as thankful for her offense, too, as they were for her.

“It just makes me so proud,” Schiavone said. “For everyone to be able to come back, even if the lead gets cut like that, Charlotte can respond, Stella can respond; everyone knows what to do. And they know we’ll get the big stop on defense.”

Once again, Severna Park did not face the obstacles after a flag that Broadneck did. When given the chance to pad the lead on her free position, that’s what junior attack Sara Kreis did as did Diez three goals later to make it 11-4. Broadneck wins a draw control? No problem; junior attack Alyssa Gore-Chung can put it away. Broadneck scores on a free position at last? Bragg can put another goal away within a minute.

In the end, Kelley said she’ll remember her daughter, Lilly, scoring one more goal against Severna Park, despite how unwinnable the game was with just a few minutes left in the second half. She’ll hold onto that before turning to plan for the playoffs.

“Severna Park had a very nice connecting game, and I felt like we were just the opposite,” Kelley said. “We were disjointed. We found a rhythm, and then we missed a couple shots and at any moment, they were putting pressure on us and our girls couldn’t find each other.”

Severna Park 12, Broadneck 6

BN: Lily Trout 2, Lilly Kelley 2, Lexi Dupcak 1, Olivia Orso 1

SP: Charlotte Diez 3, Stella Bordone 3, Alyssa Gore-Chung 2, Maria Bragg 2, Regan McDonnell 1, Sara Kreis 1