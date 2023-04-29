Broadneck boys lacrosse stays unbeaten, rallies past rival Severna Park, 9-6: ‘They believe in what we’re doing’

There was a silence moments before. Likely every Broadneck boys lacrosse player held his breath, except senior Ryan Salazar.

The midfielder crept towards the Severna Park net and caught the slightest flaw: the defenders were hesitant, not sliding. Salazar knew the go-ahead goal was loaded in his stick.

“I just took the shot,” he said.

The shot that flung against the back of the Falcons’ cage was not the final nail in Severna Park’s coffin on a rainy Friday night, but it was the sharpest. Momentum had already been swelling rapidly on the Bruins side, but Salazar’s goal — one of three — tossed the Falcons completely off the victory path for good. Soon after, Broadneck flooded the field, celebrating a 9-6 win over its fiercest rival.

“They all believe in what we’re doing,” Bruins coach Jeff McGuire said. “They trust each other and that just breeds confidence in the locker room.”

When the Bruins beat Severna Park a year ago, it was their first win in the series since 2015, a span of 12 games. It was a sign that the Falcons would not be standing alone atop the county anymore. But the Bruins’ win on Friday was their 12th straight. They haven’t lost since accepting the runner-up plaque at the Class 4A championship last May.

That’s what they’re working toward. That’s what this win was, another sample of resilience necessary to win it all. The Bruins showed it when they were down at halftime with Catonsville, tied with Kent Island, in a dogfight with DeMatha — a Bruin victory each time. Those games prepped Broadneck for Severna Park, and now Severna Park will prep Broadneck for the postseason.

With just two games and the county championship to go, Broadneck is on the doorstep of starting the march back to the finals in the best possible position.

“This team knows what it needs to do to get there,” Salazar said. “This win helps us get there.”

Broadneck far from monopolized Severna Park (9-3) this game.

While the Bruins did own faceoffs — junior Graham Hartman grabbed 14 of 18 — what followed were drawn-out possessions that, too often, fell into Severna Park hands. Falcons Ryan LaRocque, Jack Fish and Tucker Moran tallied three-straight goals before the Bruins got a say in the net, and another two after that.

The Bruins shuffled to their locker room down 5-2 at halftime. The door closed and McGuire lit into his offense.

“I was loving the way our defense was playing. Our goalie [Colin Gray, 14 saves] was playing fantastic. Our faceoff guy was dominating. So the one thing that was left out was playing discipline on offense,” McGuire said. “It just took us working a little harder.”

The torrential downpour made it difficult for Broadneck to run its typical lightning-fast pace, cutting between short sticks and long poles down the field. Even rain aside, McGuire noticed in watching film between the Falcons and Landon earlier in the week that those kind of too-quick shots didn’t work against Severna Park anyway.

The Bruins coach implored his players to make 20, 15-yard passes into 10-yard passes. Work together. If the first shot doesn’t work, recollect. Figuring out how to move off ball, Salazar said, and knowing what space to move to for open looks.

“Wearing them down,” McGuire said, “and striking when the iron is hot.”

LaRocque’s goal early in the second half would be the Falcons’ last. Salazar lashed in his own. “We’re only down by two,” the Bruins told each other urgently. Within moments, senior attack Jackson Shaw stabbed at the net and scored.

Now, the deficit was one, and the Bruins roared calls across the field with a feverish energy. They knew they were about to flip this game, and they knew it.

“I feed off it,” Salazar said. “I just love it. The energy from everyone, and the fans — I love seeing the people cheering.”

Junior midfielder Tyler Hicks cut to junior attack Tanner Boone who didn’t hesitate. Bruins nearly launched from the sideline to celebrate. They were tied.

“Against South River [last week], we were foot pedal to the floor, got up 7-1 and it ended up 7-5 because we let off in the second half. This was the opposite of that,” McGuire said. “Ending the third quarter 6-6, I said, ‘You get a full restart here. A 12-minute game to play.’”

Salazar hit the go-ahead goal, followed by senior Ryan Della, then Boone again.

“We went out there and knew what we could do,” Boone said. “So we did it.”

GOALS

BN: Ryan Salazar (3), Tanner Boone (3), Jackson Shaw (2), Ryan Della (1)

SP: Ryan LaRocque (2), Tucker Moran (1), Jack Fish (1), Nolan Grizzle (1), Andrew Myers (1)