Seamus Patenaude leads way as Severna Park baseball advances to Class 4A state final

Junior Seamus Patenaude was the catalyst on the mound and at the plate as Severna Park baseball cruised into the state final with a shutout win.

Patenaude pitched a two-hitter through five innings and helped his own cause with three hits and two RBIs as fourth-seeded Severna Park defeated eighth-seeded Dulaney, 10-0, in a Class 4A state semifinal held Wednesday afternoon at McCurdy Field in Frederick.

Patenaude was one of five Falcons to deliver a double and was joined by Ethan Rodriquez, Angel Santiago-Cruz, Kody Phillips, Brooks Harris and Nathan Clarke in that department. Severna Park pounded out 12 hits and scored runs during all five at-bats on the way to closing out the Lions in five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Patenaude allowed six total baserunners, giving up two singles and issuing four walks. The Falcons scored four runs in the third inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead then closed out the contest with a run in the bottom half of the fifth.

Severna Park, which improved to 19-3-1, will seek its fourth state championship on Friday night (7:30 p.m.) at Regency Field in Waldorf. The Falcons will meet a familiar foe in defending state champion Sherwood.

Sherwood defeated Severna Park, 5-4, in extra innings in last year’s Class 4A state final. It marked the fourth time the Falcons were state runner-up. Severna Park captured state championships in 2003, 2005 and 2009.

Severna Park’s toughest game in the playoffs so far was its opener against South River, a 6-5 nail-biter in the region semifinals. Severn Park subsequently handled Leonardtown 8-4 in the region championship game then routed Laurel 8-0 in the state quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Sherwood has also rolled through the playoffs — beating Northwood 15-2 and Blake 10-0 in its regional before slipping past Urbana 4-2 in the state quarterfinals and handling Montgomery County rival Winston Churchill 3-1 in the semifinals.