Arundel volleyball takes down Severna Park in five-set thriller to stay perfect

The four seniors on the Arundel girls volleyball team, all veterans from the Class 4A state championship during the 2019-20 fall sports season, have been in some tough matches over their four years.
Tuesday night’s match against Severna Park will rank high among the top.
The Wildcats squeaked by Severna Park in five sets in the see-saw contest, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 10-25, 15-8, to run their record to 3-0 on the shortened season. The scrappy Falcons fell to 2-1.
“We really struggled with [Severna Park’s] serving. I thought they were smart and aggressive,” said Arundel coach Ashley Yuscavage. “I thought they really played a tough match, which is fine because it made our girls work hard. It’s fun to be pushed and I am glad we stepped up to that challenge.”
The Wildcats looked like the reigning state champion in the initial set, leading in all but three points throughout. Senior Brooke Watts showed her Capital Gazette Player of the Year form, pounding down four kills while junior Alannah Quick netted 10 service points during the 25-16 victory.
The Falcons bounced back behind the strong hitting of junior Maggie Sale, who deposited five kills, including the game-winner for a 25-19 Severna Park win to even the match at one set apiece.
The momentum swung in both directions in the third game as the teams went back and forth to an 8-8 deadlock. From there, the Wildcats took advantage of some unforced errors and walked away with a slim 25-23 win.
The Falcons, who were playing to try to spoil Senior Night for Arundel, led wire-to-wire in the fourth game and humbled the hosts in a 25-10 win to force a deciding fifth set. Sophomore Sydney Watts started the game with a pair of aces while freshman Perry Stevenson had a pair of kills to go with a two from Sale.
The Falcons, who sport six seniors on a squad of 18, were looking to shock the county but couldn’t accomplish the feat. After a 6-6 tie, the Wildcats led the remainder of the deciding game, scoring nine of the remaining 11 points to capture a 15-8 victory in the fifth game and remain unbeaten. Freshman Payton Swinton knocked down a pair of kills, including the match winner, with Brooke Watts added three kills to the Arundel cause.
“I think that fourth game stung and hurt, so I was glad to see them come out fighting and win that fifth game,” said Yuscavage. “Each of the seniors offers something uniquely special to who they are. That balance of all four of them is what has made them so powerful. They are athletic, hard-working, but also funny and kind. So everyday they are bringing in what this team needs to look into the future. I am very thankful we have this time together.”
For Severna Park coach Tim Dunbar, who admitted there is no such thing as a moral victory, the way his squad played was a pleasant sight.
“This is something of a disappointment because I would really have liked to see what these girls could do in a regular season, with practicing everyday and starting when everyone else started,” said Dunbar, whose team was forced to start practices two weeks behind the remainder of the county due to coronavirus issues. “It would be great to play a full season and progress everyday and get better and better. I have no problem with how they played and conducted themselves on the floor.”
Brooke Watts led the Wildcats charge with 20 kills, 11 digs and two aces, while Junior Abby Niles contributed 19 assists and two aces. Fellow seniors Fiona Gonzalez Medina pitched in with 12 digs and Aaliyah Griffin had five kills and two aces. Quick also totaled four aces for the Wildcats, who also had Corinna Baker spotlighted during the pre-match Senior Night festivities.
Sale tried to match Brooke Watts’ performance with 17 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Senior Ally Fletcher chipped in with nine kills and three aces, while Sydney Watts had 16 digs. Senior Anna Lou Mariner provided 10 digs and Stevenson added eight kills.
“When things got tough out there, we didn’t compound [Arundel’s] mistakes,” Dunbar said. “In both the first and the third games, we let Arundel get on a good run. I thought we outplayed them for a while. But I knew that the defending state champion would come out strong in that fifth game, in front of their fans on Senior Night, which they did. However, all in all, I was pretty pleased.”