Severna Park boys lacrosse puts exclamation point on undefeated regular season with 16-1 win over Arundel

Severna Park first-year coach Travis Loving said his team had an “honest conversation” two weeks ago. The Falcons had not been playing to the high standard they set each year.
Yes, they were undefeated. It was not a loss that prompted themselves to look in the mirror but rather the knowledge that they were simply better than they were showing.
In its regular-season finale Friday night at Arundel, Severna Park played up to its dominant potential and buried the host Wildcats, 16-1, in a contest that was never in question.
“They responded tonight,” Loving said. “That was the best game we played all year, by far. Both ends of the field. Offensively, we were stroking it. We gave them a different look than we played all year. And defensively, solid. We gave up one goal and it was on a 10-man ride.”
The Falcons, who will head into the Class 4A East Region II playoffs as the No. 1 seed and an 8-0 record, were motived by becoming county champions. Anne Arundel County is not officially crowning a league winner this season due to the nature of the shortened season and because there is no county championship game being played, but Severna Park didn’t care about the semantics. An Arundel win would’ve meant the Falcons shared the imaginary county title.
“We’re taking it. This was a county championship game for us regardless,” Loving said. “That’s how we approached it.”
If this is how Severna Park will play with a “title” on the line, it’s in good shape for what’s to come. Junior attackman Joaquin Villagomez led the Falcons with five goals, senior midfielder Kurt Klaus had four, senior attackman Charlie Evans added a hat trick and an assist, while senior attackman Kyle Griffith had three points on a pair of tallies as they built a 6-1 lead after one quarter and an 11-1 advantage by halftime.
After two more goals in the third quarter, the clock ran unimpeded from 7:17 until the final whistle.
Loving said this was the dominant performance his team needed five days before their first postseason game, when they begin defending their Class 4A state crown as the four-time defending champions. Severna Park will host the winner of South River-Annapolis.
“We definitely feel better after tonight’s game, for sure,” he said. “I think that’s the solution to everything, but we’ve got to do it again on Wednesday.”
The lopsided victory came without senior faceoff specialist Colin Shadowens winning 90% of his faceoffs, as he had averaged for the season entering the day. Arundel’s Matteo Ciccerello held his own as Shadowens won 11 of 18 faceoffs.
To Loving, that’s ultimately a good sign for his team.
“He also had two assists,” said Loving, mentioning Shadowens won two faceoffs so cleanly he raced downfield and fed Evans in the first quarter and Villagomez in the final seconds of the second. “It’s really encouraging that he doesn’t need to dominate for us to dominate.”
For Arundel, which got its only goal from Noah Bell with 6:21 left in the first quarter that cut the deficit to 2-1, the defeat showed what a team can do when it capitalizes on its every mistake.
“They’re a very good lacrosse team, they’re very polished and they’re trained to take advantage of people’s mistakes,” Wildcats coach Bobby Baur said, “and they do it very well. I’m not surprised. Good teams rise to big occasions, and they rose to the occasion today.”
The game had no impact on either team’s postseason standing. Arundel (6-2) is still the top seed in 4A East Region I and has a first-round bye. It will host on Wednesday the winner of Howard-Glen Burnie for a chance to play for a region title on Friday or Saturday.
Baur pledged this defeat would not put a damper on their playoff potential. After all, it’s possible they wouldn’t see Severna Park again until the state quarterfinal or beyond.
“We recognize the opportunities ahead of us,” he said. “Next week we start the playoffs, and we haven’t had state playoffs in two years. We got a great draw and we’re still top of our region. You never know once you get there. Anything can happen.”
GOALS: SP — Joaquin Villagomez 5, Kurt Klaus 4, Charlie Evans 3, Kyle Griffith 2, Connor Koistinen 1, Will Morgan 1; Ar — Noah Bell 1.
ASSISTS: SP — Colin Shadowens 2, Drew Smith 1, Evans 1, Koistinen 1, Griffith 1; Ar — None.
SAVES: SP — Ashby Shepherd 2; Ar — Connor Newell 7
HALFTIME: 11-1, SP