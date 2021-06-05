Severna Park boys lacrosse puts exclamation point on undefeated regular season with 16-1 win over Arundel

The Falcons, who will head into the Class 4A East Region II playoffs as the No. 1 seed and an 8-0 record, were motived by becoming county champions. Anne Arundel County is not officially crowning a league winner this season due to the nature of the shortened season and because there is no county championship game being played, but Severna Park didn’t care about the semantics. An Arundel win would’ve meant the Falcons shared the imaginary county title.