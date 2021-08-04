Severna Park athletic director Kevin Rutledge to step down

Severna Park High School athletic director Kevin Rutledge has stepped down to take a job out of state, Rutledge confirmed to The Capital on Wednesday.
He led the Falcons’ athletic department for two years, including the most recent 2020-21 campaign that was condensed by the coronavirus pandemic. Before Severna Park, Rutledge worked as Meade’s athletic director from 2014-19 after serving as an assistant athletic director at Northeast for five years.
During Rutledge’s tenure, some of the success stories included the Severna Park boys lacrosse team capturing a state championship in 2021, and the baseball going undefeated in the 2021 regular season. The baseball team’s star shortstop, Jackson Merrill, signed with the San Diego Padres last month after being drafted No. 27 overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.
