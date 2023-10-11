Severn girls soccer gets back on right foot with 3-0 shutout of rival St. Mary’s

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

With two conference losses dogging them and just a week and change before the start of the playoffs, Severn girls soccer needed a spark.

What better than besting rival St. Mary’s, 3-0, on its own field?

“I feel like it brought us together,” said junior Nia Hudson, who recorded the third goal of the trio. “Even though the other players, the student section, were yelling, saying stuff — it’s always a rivalry — it brought us closer. We needed this one.”

A lack of completion has haunted Severn for nearly a year now, when the then-top-seeded Admirals failed to net an equalizer against Maryvale Prep in the IAAM B Conference semifinals.

It wasn’t by accident, either. Hudson felt team growth was needed before they reached a championship caliber again, like two years ago. That’s why a game like Wednesday’s that cycled in and heavily involved every player served that end.

“I felt like it was way better in the second half. We just brought each other together,” Hudson said, “and we were having so much fun.”

The Saints forwards lacked the urgency for the ball their counterparts had. Save for a breakaway by Leah Hamilton halfway through the first 40, St. Mary’s attempts for driving rarely survived past midfield.

Severn did not have that same issue.

Admirals buzzed around sophomore goalkeeper Abby Hanks, flinging shots just off target. One from midfielder Layla Epps did find its mark in the top of the net — but was eliminated on an offsides call. That disappointment didn’t deter Severn’s enthusiasm for taking shots, but with figures like Anna Ervin prowling in front of their keeper, nothing snuck by — for a while anyway. Through most of the first half, Hanks swatted the more hairline shots away, absorbing three saves in the process.

“But they focused,” Admirals coach Denison Cabral said. “They finished the changes they created.”

Junior Eli Valencia had connected her Barbie-pink cleats on shots several times already. But with 30 fruitless minutes behind her, finishing them had remained elusive. That is until she lined one at the goalpost that ricocheted into the goal.

Severn's Sally Reed (14) heads the ball as St. Mary's Saints defender Sydney Demaio (47) watches during Wednesday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Severn’s back line didn’t lessen its grip on its hosts in the second half, even as Saints forwards dug more frequently into the attacking third. Cabral credited his defense for playing the unified, possession-generating style that he’d been clamoring for.

Which Severn’s offense graciously accepted.

The Admirals sent shot toward Hanks early in the second half. Despite possessing the upper hand, Severn increased its ferocity — and capitalized when given the chance to.

Junior Elliot Wienk didn’t hesitate to sink her penalty kick behind Hanks six minutes in. Roughly 60 seconds later, Hudson lashed in Severn’s third unanswered goal the very moment she broke free from defenders.

“I think we just needed to stop getting in our heads,” Hudson said. “A lot of times, when we’re not getting shots in, we get frustrated. I felt like we need to take it easier — if we don’t finish, just keep on trying.”

But while the outcome sharpened to reality with every scoreless minute that passed from then, neither side relented. Junior Bronwyn Bolton overtook a ball 30 yards out and thundered so heavily on goal it took three Saints to head her off. Hanks collected three more saves.

And, there was fire still from the other side, too. Ervin swapped back into the field, took a loose ball from the midfield and carried it unfettered until hitting Valerie Waugh for her first Severn save, 75 minutes in.

Her spark ignited a more concerted effort from St. Mary’s at last, which two more possible scores flying Waugh’s way. They broke down the back line, Hudson said. Settling down was the key to maintaining the shutout.

“These are the games that remind them of the good things they do,” Cabral said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, if it’s conference or nonconference, finish your changes. Work on defense, work on possession, and don’t leave anything for the next game.”