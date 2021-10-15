Jenna Kantowski’s goal gives Severn field hockey a 1-0 victory over rival St. Mary’s

There’s nothing better to wash away a tough loss than shutting out your closest rival.
Severn field hockey earned that experience Thursday when it beat St. Mary’s, 1-0, on the Saints’ Pascal Field.
Senior Jenna Kantowski recorded the lone goal for the Admirals.
“Definitely one to remember,” she said, “especially [as a] senior, third to last game. This is one of the most important games of the year. Definitely a big moment.”
Severn coach Betz Wild could tell from the energy her Admirals (3-2-1 conference) put forth in Wednesday’s practice that the sting from losing to Archbishop Spalding on Tuesday would be quickly forgotten.
“I think we all just came into it really excited. After some losses, we wanted to hustle out there and beat our rivals,” Kantowski said. “We all just wanted it really bad.”
Severn probed the St. Mary’s defense so many times before Kantowski succeeded, it’s to the credit of the unyielding Saints defense it didn’t happen sooner.
But the Admirals orchestrated their first goal to perfection. When sophomore Tori Miller loaded a potential shot, St. Mary’s keeper Sam Baechli lunged to her right, stretching on the ground to try to make the save.
“That was a beautiful cross, too. Tori caught it,” Wild said, “and honestly, we could see she had the shot. And she passed it across to Jenna.”
Kantowski flew in to take advantage, poking the ball behind the goalie to give Severn a 1-0 lead before the end of the first quarter.
“It kind of just came to me,” Kantowski said. “I was just trying to stay low and move my feet and that’s what happened.”
Though the Admirals didn’t leave St. Mary’s much time to respond before the start of the second quarter, the Saints didn’t drum up much momentum, either. Severn had a way of redirecting St. Mary’s fleeting offensive drives back down the field, causing every St. Mary’s player to thank their goalie for making a key save.
Despite several corners, too, St. Mary’s wouldn’t be able to crack that goose egg on their side of the scoreboard before halftime. Eight corners on the other side of halftime wouldn’t do it either, not with Severn’s lethal defense swooping in.
Wild understood why St. Mary’s rallied; the nostalgia and emotion of senior night is always going to make a team want it more.
The Saints came their closest to tying the game in the fourth quarter, swiping a shot that very nearly crossed the plane and elicited a desperate scream from the crowd. But a Severn defender swooped in at the last moment to cut the ball’s path.
Wild credited junior goalkeeper Emma Ripley for calling the shots from the cage. A solid group of five, the coach said, stopped nine attackers on the circle every time.
“The defense just stepped up time and time again to really work to break down their opportunities to shoot,” Wild said. “They really did a beautiful job.”
All those corners paid off in another sense: St. Mary’s monopolized action on the Admirals’ defensive end all third quarter long, preventing Severn from padding its lead.
But Severn didn’t need another goal. The defense had what it took to bat St. Mary’s back, no matter how close it came.
“Just trying to keep our energy up, not bringing ourselves down when they’d get another corner,” Kantowski said. “Just keep it up.”