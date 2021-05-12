Connor Layden lifts Severn past St. Mary’s in boys lacrosse overtime thriller, 10-9

Trailing by four goals with less than four minutes remaining on Tuesday, a youthful Severn team dug deep to make one last charge at archrival St. Mary’s.
The baby Admirals wound up pulling off a miraculous comeback that produced by far the biggest win of the season.
Senior midfielder Conner Layden scored the game-winning goal 1:36 into overtime to give Severn a thrilling 10-9 victory over the Saints.
Layden beat a short stick defender on a diagonal run from the corner behind the cage then turned and fired a hard bounce shot that beat goalie Wes Schmidt, sending the Admirals and the partisan crowd at Lynch Field in Severna Park into a frenzy.
“This is huge one because none of us on this team have ever beaten St. Mary’s, JV or varsity,” said Layden, who finished with three goals. “This is just so exciting, especially for the last regular season game of our senior season. It’s just absolutely awesome!”
Severn sophomore attackman Trey Dring scored two of his three goals just 30 seconds apart late in the fourth quarter to spark the remarkable rally that tied the score at nine and sent the showdown into a five-minute extra session. Senior attackman Paul Baldwin scored two goals and dished off an assist for the Admirals, who outscored the Saints 5-1 in the fourth quarter.
Freshman faceoff specialist Reid Gills was dominant from start to finish, winning 17 of 24 draws.
“I’m just super proud of our players for hanging in there and finding a way to win this game. These young guys grew up big-time today, that’s for sure,” Severn coach Joe Christie said. “Momentum really shifted at the end and our guys pounced. We saw that St. Mary’s was a little gassed and we took advantage.”
Baldwin began the comeback with a goal that cut the deficit to 9-5 with 3:47 remaining in regulation.
Thanks to Gillis, it became make-it, take-it the rest of the way for Severn. Layden got stripped while driving to the goal but scooped the loose ball and scored from the doorstep to make it 9-6 with 1:43 to go.
That is when Dring took over, beating a defender from behind the net then scoring off a wicked crank shot off a nice feed from Baldwin. Suddenly, the St. Mary’s lead was down to 9-8 with 58.6 seconds remaining.
Gills won yet another faceoff and attackman Jacob Todd made a heads-up play, pouncing on a loose ball that had rebounded off the goalie and finishing in traffic to tie the score with just 24.9 seconds left in regulation.
“That just shows our resilience. We’re never down and out,” Layden said. “Everybody always puts us down and thinks we’re nothing, but we came out here today and showed up.”
Layden was the only senior on the offensive side of the field in overtime and it was somewhat fitting he got the biggest goal of the game. Dring won the faceoff to open overtime and Severn got off a shot that went high and wide. Layden found the ball in his stick after the restart and saw an open lane.
“My defender was giving me my right hand and I saw a wing guy clear through, so I knew I had some space to shoot if I drove right,” said Layden, who is doing a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in hopes of improving his recruiting stock.
Offensive coordinator Buggs Combs, an All-American attackman at Maryland who enjoyed a lengthy career in Major League Lacrosse, wanted to match up against a short stick behind and have all the other offensive players above the restraining line to create space.
That is exactly what happened, and no St. Mary’s defender was able to slide to Layden before he shot. “Connor got a step on his man, had some room to shoot and made a great play,” Christie said.
Goalie Will Perez got better as the game went along and finished with 11 saves for Severn, which has now won four of the last five against St. Mary’s.
“This is great for all the young guys to see that we can beat St. Mary’s and be better than everyone thinks we can be,” Layden said.
Severn, which improved to 8-5 overall and 5-5 in the MIAA A Conference, snapped a three-game losing streak and earned the seventh seed for the playoffs. Severn and will host No. 10 Mount St. Joseph in the first round on Thursday afternoon.
“One thing I can say about this group of guys is they have never quit, they have never turned on each other and the effort has always been there,” Christie said. “We thought if we could win this big rivalry game, we could carry some momentum into the playoffs.”
Christie reserved special praise for Gills, calling the faceoff specialist “phenomenal and the difference-maker at the end.”
Senior midfielder Will Brimhall (Monmouth) had a hat trick to lead St. Mary’s (7-3 overall, 7-3 conference), which receives a bye in the opening round. Third-seeded St. Mary’s will host the winner of the Calvert Hall-John Carroll playoff game on Saturday at noon.
“Nothing has changed from when I woke up this morning. We’re still the No. 3 seed for the playoffs,” St. Mary’s coach Victor Lilly said.
Junior attackman Will Hopkins scored two goals, while sophomore attackman Nick Golini added a goal and an assist for the Saints, who also blew a lead and lost to Anne Arundel County rival Spalding last Thursday.
“It’s the second time in a week when we were in position to win a game and failed to finish, and it starts at the top with me as head coach,” Lilly said.
Leading by four goals late, Lilly inserted some seldom-used seniors into the game to give them the experience of playing against the archrival. It turns out that move was made too early.
“I do believe the energy and excitement the kids bring to rivalry games like Severn-St. Mary’s surges to the top,” Lilly said. “Severn still had great energy at the end and they took the win right away from our column.”
Latest High School sports
GOALS: Se – Dring 3, Layden 3, Baldwin 2, Cawfield, Todd; SM – Brimhall 3, Hopkins 2, G. Burlace, Chick, Golini, Barnett. ASSISTS: Se – Gills, Baldwin; SM – Souza, Barcus, Golini, Manley. SHOTS: Se – 33. SM – 32. SAVES: Se – Perez 11; SM – Schmidt 12.