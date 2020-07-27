Black Hall of Fame athletes frustrated with current racial climate at Severn School | COMMENTARY

John Vereen, Dennard Melton and Deon Peters are among the greatest athletes in Severn School history.
All three were standouts in both football and basketball and are enshrined in Severn’s Athletic Hall of Fame. They are among a small contingent of Black athletes in the Hall of Fame along with such notables as Howard “Beaver” Petty, Willie Mitchell, Monique Jennings and Jamal Jones.
These are men I covered at the high school level and continued to write about at the collegiate level. When they reached out and asked to speak about the current situation at Severn School, it was my responsibility to listen.
Peters, Melton and Vereen are among many alumni concerned about Severn’s commitment to racial equality, social justice and diversity.
This crisis enveloped the private school located in Severna Park after it was slow to respond to the protests that followed the death of George Floyd, and it then published a statement from headmaster Doug Lagarde that many alums felt was severely lacking. Lagarde issued a stronger statement on June 12, 11 days after the initial statement that prompted an uproar.
Severn then hosted several town hall meetings in which current Black students, parents and alumni that prompted Lagarde to author a third statement that promised numerous initiatives, including creating a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team and hiring a director to oversee the same.
Severn School has since posted a strategic plan for addressing diversity, equity and inclusion. It listed numerous near-term and long-term actions as Severn “aspires to be an inclusive community where each person is welcomed and affirmed.”
Melton, Peters and Vereen will be among those watching closely to ensure Severn follows through with substantive action. Melton, who has been disillusioned with his alma mater for some time, is skeptical.
“I don’t see Severn School having the fortitude to follow through and support these initiatives. I think Severn will pick one or two ideas to implement and call it a win,” Melton said. “If you really want to make a strong statement, hire a Black headmaster and put Black people on the board. You need people in positions of influence in order to truly change things.”
I must offer full disclosure before going further with this column. I am a 1983 graduate of St. Mary’s High, a Catholic private school located in Annapolis. I think three persons of color were part of my graduating class.
Severn School has been under siege ever since Lagarde issued his initial statement that missed the mark. This is the fourth article in the span of about a month The Capital has run about the issue.
Perhaps the problem is particularly acute at Severn, but my guess is that my alma mater and any other private school in the greater Baltimore area could be facing the same moment of reckoning if confronted with tough questions from alumni.
“This started off with Severn’s response to the George Floyd incident and our disappointment over the lack of resolve in denouncing such a heinous act,” Vereen said. “When we started going down that rabbit hole, we found a lot more injustices. Younger alumni talked about some of their experiences at Severn and we all realized the problem was deeper than we thought.”
Reluctant admiral to Navy graduate
John Vereen is the oldest of the former Severn School athletes I spoke with, having graduated in 1995. He was recruited to play football at the Naval Academy and enjoyed an outstanding career as a slotback.
Vereen was the Capital Gazette Player of the Year for the 1994 football season and was also named All-County in basketball. His graduating class included five Black students, most of whom were athletes.
Severn School recruited Vereen, who grew up in Pasadena and starred for the Panthers youth football program.
Upon arrival at Severn, Vereen quickly became friends with two white multi-sport athletes in Brad Fowler and Josh Sims. Looking back on his time at Severn, Vereen recalls some negative incidents regarding race and remembers those were addressed through candid conversations. Overall, he believes there was an atmosphere of dignity and respect, and he felt the school had a “fairly inclusive environment” when he was there.
Based on what he has learned over the last few months, that is no longer the case at Severn.
“How and why have you allowed things to go backwards? It’s just baffling to me,” he said.
Vereen, now 43 years old and living in Birmingham, Alabama, admits he has not remained active with Severn School and regrets that fact. He says he will be paying closer attention now that he knows there is a problem.
“I’m going to make myself directly available to the current student body,” he said. “I’m imploring Severn School to use the alumni as a valuable resource.”
Sims, a 1996 graduate of Severn School and three-sport athlete there, recently made headlines in this paper by publicly announcing he no longer wanted to be associated with his alma mater. Sims, a member of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame and Chesapeake Chapter of US Lacrosse Hall of Fame, also renounced his 2009 induction into the Severn School Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I love that Josh stood up for what he believes in, however difficult. I thought it was a great way to protest and bring attention to what is no longer acceptable,” Vereen said. “A white person taking ownership of addressing systemic racism is a powerful statement.”
Melton, Peters and Vereen all considered doing the same as Sims, but ultimately did not feel it would make as much impact.
“I don’t see how reducing the number of African-Americans in the Hall of Fame will help the situation,” Peters said.
Peters plans to write a letter to the Severn School Board of Directors to express his disappointment about the lack of diversity that exists among the administration, faculty and student body.
The 1996 graduate, whose football career was cut short by a severe injury sustained while playing at Lackawanna College, had thought about possibly sending his son to Severn one day.
“The current climate makes me think twice about that idea,” Peters said. “I want to do my part to making things better for the future, to make Severn School a place I would be proud to send to son.”
Peters returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach with the football program and was distressed by what he heard from some of the Black players. He said some players said they felt out of place, that Black athletes stuck together and didn’t hang out with the rest of their class.
“It wasn’t like that during my time at Severn. We all hung out and vibed well together,” Peters said,
Peters believes the presence of Charles “Tank” Duckett, a boys’ basketball assistant coach who worked hard to develop the bonds of brotherhood among students of all races, made a difference. He noted that Duckett encouraged all athletes to recognize Black History Month and fostered other initiatives designed to break down any racial barriers.
From the perspective of Peters, Severn School’s atmosphere of diversity and inclusion began to decrease with the departure of Bill Creeden as headmaster. Creeden, who grew up playing basketball in the inner city of Philadelphia, had the guts and foresight to hire Duckett as the first Black athletic director in Anne Arundel County.
“I think Severn School needs new leadership. If you truly want to enact change, increase the percentage minority students,” Peters said. “I’d like to see Severn give all kids, especially those of color, an opportunity.”
Leaving with a bad taste
Duckett, who succeeded Wayne Fowler as varsity basketball coach, departed Severn due to a personal health issue when Melton was a sophomore.
Melton said that started his downward trajectory at Severn School.
Melton was part of a varsity basketball team that at one point included eight Black players. When Duckett resigned, every returning member of the team, Black and white, pushed for assistant Ralph Burley to be promoted.
Severn School bypassed Burley, who is Black, and brought back Jim Doyle to replace Duckett.
Severn basketball fashioned a 17-game winning streak during Melton’s junior season but was upset by St. Paul’s in the MIAA B Conference championship game. The Admirals routed the Crusaders in the initial rematch the following year and the administration felt the players displayed poor sportsmanship by celebrating a bit too much on the bench toward the end.
Melton was deeply offended when asked to apologize to the entire student body just moments before a school assembly was set to begin. He refused to do so since the captains had already expressed remorse about the behavior to administrators.
“There were a few things that happened during my senior year when I felt the administration and coaching staff let me down,” said Melton, who graduated as the all-time leading scorer in Anne Arundel County history with 1,907 career points. “I left Severn with a bad taste in my mouth.”
Melton, who graduated in 1998 and enjoyed a solid college football career at James Madison, did return to his alma mater as an assistant, serving as defensive coordinator in the mid-2000s.
Melton, who is 40 years old and works in corporate recruiting, is among those who want to see tangible evidence of Severn addressing this issue of racial diversity. He believes adding persons of color to the school Board of Directors would be an obvious start.
“That first message Lagarde sent out didn’t surprise me at all. It was not heartfelt and never mentioned George Floyd or Black Lives Matter. It seemed like a statement ground out from a corporate machine,” said Melton. “Speaking as a Black man, you can only take a person’s word so many times. It is long past time for actions and not words.”
Duckett spent a total of 12 years at Severn School — six with the basketball coaching staff and another six as athletic director. He readily admits resigning, in part, due to differences with Lagarde.
Duckett now operates his own company dedicated to Diversity Training and Youth Mentoring. Anne Arundel County is among numerous school districts nationwide to hire Duckett as a consultant to address various issues involving race.
“A lot of private schools struggle with diversity. You could take the label off Severn and put it on some of the other private schools in the area and it would be the same,” he said.
Duckett subscribes to the adage “you need to see the change you want to be.” For Severn School, that means committing to changing the makeup of the school in all areas.
“If you truly want to provide an education to people of color,” he said, “you need to change your faculty, your curriculum and your leadership.”