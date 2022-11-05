Pat Cary runs for 214 yards, 3 touchdowns as St. Mary’s football routs rival Severn, 49-7

Severn School football came a long way this season — from the bottom of the MIAA C Conference to the top.

However, there is a big jump from there to the top of the MIAA B Conference, where St. Mary’s currently resides.

Advertisement

Tailback Pat Cary rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries as St. Mary’s routed archrival Severn, 49-7, Friday afternoon at Lynch Field. Quarterback Carson Petitbon ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while also passing for a score as the Saints dominated on both sides of the ball.

St. Mary's running back Pat Cary bursts through a big hole Friday against Severn. Cary rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win. (Laura M. Johnson)

“We got ready for this game the way we got ready for every other game this season. There’s a trophy for this game and we want to keep it for as long as we can,” St. Mary’s coach Jason Budroni said. “This [Severn] team is a lot better than it’s been the last couple seasons. In another year or two, it’s going to be a real battle.”

Advertisement

Cary broke loose on a 52-yard scoring scamper on the first play of the game, setting the tone. The host Admirals never were able to slow down the powerfully-built senior.

“On the first play of the game I got some good blocks, made a few cutbacks and was able to run for a long touchdown,” Cary said. “From there, I got confidence up and just knew I could run through that team.”

St. Mary's quarterback Chase Petitbon and running back Pat Cary celebrate after a touchdown. (Laura M. Johnson)

Cary gave full credit to his offensive line consisting of center Casey Cavanaugh, guards Chance Beck and Mickey Villatoro along with tackles Gabe Berzins and Davon Watkins.

“Those guys always do a great job. I owe a big thanks to my offensive linemen,” Cary said.

Cary added touchdown runs of 31 and 25 yards, while Petitbon scored from 5 and 9 yards out as the Saints took a commanding 42-0 lead at halftime. St. Mary’s rolled up 301 of its 400 total yards before intermission.

“Severn and St. Mary’s has gone back generations; we understand the history of this rivalry and this is one of the most important games of the entire season,” Cary said.

Budroni cleared the bench beginning in the second half and that is when Severn got most of its 136 yards. Quarterback Jacob Todd completed a 40-yard pass to Nickolas Sotiropoulos for the Admirals’ touchdown, which came midway through the fourth quarter.

“Offensively, we did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage. We didn’t make any mental mistakes or turn the ball over,” Budroni said. “We defended [Severn] well and didn’t allow any big plays. I thought we did a good job tackling and were able to control the running game.”

Advertisement

St. Mary's running back Pat Cary stiff-arms a Severn defender during Friday's game. (Laura M. Johnson)

Budroni felt inside linebacker Kevin Berzins anchored the strong defensive effort that limited Severn to 33 total yards in the first half.

The Saints (10-0) completed an unbeaten regular season in style and now move on to the B Conference playoffs. St. Mary’s will host either Archbishop Curley or John Carroll next Friday at 7 p.m. at Pascal Field.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“It’s a new season and we have to refocus and play our best football of the season over the next two weeks if we want to win a championship,” Budroni said.

Severn compiled records of 2-7 in 2018, 1-9 in 2019 and 0-9 in 2021 — dropping from the B to the C Conference in the process. So it was nothing short of impressive that first-year head coach Demetrius Ballard was able to lead the Admirals to a 7-3 mark that included the school’s first MIAA championship in football since 2003.

“To be perfectly honest, I had no idea we could put together a season like this,” said Ballard, who praised the leadership of Todd and Sotiropoulos. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors.”

Ballard said Friday’s result was a humbling reminder of how far his program still needs to go.

Advertisement

“This game was a good eye-opener for everyone in our program. For myself, the coaching staff and the players to see where we need to get was great,” he said. “We’ll take this result for what it’s worth and learn from it.”

Ballard will coach the Severn middle school basketball team this winter, while also overseeing a rigorous offseason strength and conditioning program.

“I learned from my time as an assistant at Spalding that It’s all about the weight room and the offseason,” he said. “We also have to continue to recruit. We have 200 boys in this school, if I can get 60 we’ll be fine.”