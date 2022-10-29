Severn football breaks 19-year drought, brings home first solo MIAA title with 42-41 triumph over AACS

Severn’s Nick Sotiropoulos-Lawrence reaches for extra yards as he is tackled in a second quarter run. The visiting Severn Admirals defeated the Annapolis Area Christian School, 42-41, to claim the MIAA C Conference title, Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Being honest, first-year Severn football coach Demetrius Ballard couldn’t see an immediate future beyond forfeiting games by Week 4. When he’d taken over the program, 18 kids populated the potential roster, mostly freshmen.

But then, senior lacrosse star Jacob Todd chose to come back. He brought a dozen others with him; some were springtime teammates, others Todd gathered from recruiting the hallways.

Flashing forward to a sunny October Saturday on Annapolis Area Christian School’s field, the Admirals celebrated as Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference champions. They did it before people wearing Severn clothes; they never thought they’d have a crowd to make proud.

In a brutal back-and-forth game, Severn never lost heart, prevailing 42-41. The Admirals bring home the first MIAA football title to their school’s halls since 2003. It is also the first time the Admirals (7-2) have ever claimed an MIAA championship outright; the Admirals shared B Conference titles three times in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

“I think it was something special for this program,” Todd said. “The coaches brought a new culture this year. Winning a championship just brought it all together.”

Before the season began, Ballard predicted Todd (26 carries for 211 yards) would make all the difference in the team’s 2022 fortunes. Todd proved him right time and time again, and nowhere more so than Saturday, when the senior quarterback accounted for six total touchdowns. His last one, one of the shortest of the set at 15 yards, ensured Severn’s lead would hold.

“Guy’s just a winner. You got guys who play at the highest level of their sport and they come to football, their leadership is just unmatched,” Ballard said.

When Todd pledged himself to Ballard’s cause over the offseason, one of his best recruits turned out to be fellow lacrosse star Nick Sotiropoulos-Lawrence. Though the county’s leading rusher went down to injury after carrying much of the load in the first half, both he and Todd led the conversation at halftime, a speech that rejuvenated the Admirals for a gritty second half.

Without those two, Ballard doesn’t know where Severn football would be.

“Those two decided to play, people followed,” Ballard said. “I owe them everything. They’ve been such a blessing.”

Severn’s Luke Hayes celebrates a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against AACS. Severn claimed its first MIAA title since 2003 and first-ever solo crown with a 42-41 victory. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Afterwards, posing with his team for the championship photo, Todd clutched a clear baggie holding a plastic gold medal and a strawberry Ring Pop. One of his coaches had presented a bag full of them to the team afterwards, “Who wants a medal and ring?” The champions hoisted their fruit-flavored prizes on their fingers. In return, they gifted their head coach something else: a Gatorade bath.

But for what they’d accomplished on Saturday, all season, Todd knows what gift was truly given to Severn football: a future. Todd will move on to Division I Princeton lacrosse soon. He expects the team he’s leaving behind to remain changed for the better.

“Next year, I think we’ll bring some recruits in. We’ll have a large part of our team back,” Todd said. “I think we’ll have another great year.”

An 85-yard opening touchdown by AACS’ Elijah Butler was the first blow in a grueling first half. A few plays later, Todd scorched half the field under his feet, hauling in a game-tying 50-yard score.

Running was something Severn expected to do more with lead receiver Daniel Growney out. Then, Jack Shields stepped up.

A few months back, Shields wandered up to Severn’s 7-on-7 practices with St. Mary’s over the summer holding soccer cleats and asking to play. Then, he made 10 catches and 200 yards.

On Saturday, Shields put together what his teammates called his “Revenge Game.” Among a litany of long, difficult catches, the senior beat his defender for a 17-yard touchdown reception.

“He’d played huge today for us,” Ballard said. “We went into the game hoping to match him against two of their guys, and he did exactly what we wanted.”

Severn quarterback Jacob Todd looks for room to run in the second quarter of Saturday's game against AACS. Todd rushed for five touchdowns and threw for a sixth to lead the Admirals to victory. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

When the pendulum next flung AACS’ way, the Eagles gripped it tight and stopped the swing.

Quarterback Xavier Essex threw an 85-yard pass before connecting with Carius McClain in the end zone for 19 yards and a 25-22 lead. Then, before Todd and crew could respond, McClain swiped the ball away during the kickoff right at midfield.

If there was ever a time for Severn’s defense to step up, AACS’ offense perched at the 1-yard line with a chance to lead by double-digits before the half, this was it.

The Admirals, though frustrated by a helmet-to-helmet call they considered unfair, made a goal-line stand — a goal-line stand that was pushed outside the red zone by the constant flying of flags, but still.

Severn’s defense crunched Eagles as well as time, forcing the hosts to turn the ball over on downs with a minute left.

The Admirals’ defense could only celebrate for so long. Instead of the offense putting together a magical end-of-half Hail Mary to take the lead, the Eagles’ Erynn Beavers picked up a loose ball and gave the ball back to AACS in scoring position.

Severn faced them down at the 5-yard line. As the halftime horn blared, John McCone dragged Zahire down at the 1.

“He got beat on two deep passes, but he stepped up and got a great stop there to give us a little momentum at halftime,” Ballard said.

At halftime, the Admirals gathered together. They vowed to stop pointing fingers for blame, support one another, fight.

So they did. From way back in AACS territory, Todd found his opening.

The quarterback glanced behind him every once in a while on his 66-yard journey to a go-ahead score to see the Eagles getting smaller and smaller behind him.

Excitement blossomed on the Severn side with its 29-25 lead. Parker Jakovics funneled all that energy into him when he recovered AACS’ ball in the the red zone, turning the Eagles’ long rush to ash.

The teams swapped touchdowns, but Severn maintained its lead. And when AACS began to slice pieces of the field away upfield, Reed Gills forced a fumble and Luke Hayes snatched it away.

“That ignited the whole sideline,” Todd said. “I think that’s the moment I knew we had a good chance to win for sure.”

Their gift to their quarterback would be put to good use. Todd sailed 15 yards down the left edge to pay dirt. A good long kick gave Severn a 42-33 lead.

Freshman Charlie Runco received the bulk of the carries to that point in place of Sotiropoulos-Lawrence. He’d been Ballard’s first call when he took the coaching job.

But he wasn’t the only one who stepped up. Freshman Talin Krashoc had never kicked, but without Sotiropoulos-Lawrence, someone had to. A penalty shoved him back another 5 yards.

“He was the difference by one point,” Ballard said. “Two guys had to take the place of Nick, but they stepped up. I love it.”