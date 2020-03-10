Rosters announced for 32nd annual Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic charity basketball event

Listed below are rosters for the 32nd annual Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic, which will be held at Northeast High on Tuesday, March 17. Action will get underway at 5:30 p.m. with the girls game and the boys contest will follow at approximately 7:30.
Apple Valley Waste, a refuse and recycling company with headquarters in West Virginia, returns as title sponsor for the fourth straight year. Severn resident Mike Gunther operates the regional franchise of Apple Valley Waste out of a location in Hanover.
Gunther is a longtime supporter of local high school and recreation athletics and past recipient of the County Executive’s Award from the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.
This year’s Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic will feature 54 of the top senior basketball players in Anne Arundel County with the boys and girls games being played in North-South format.
Veteran announcer Wiley Baker will broadcast both games on the National Federation of High Schools streaming channel. Anne Arundel County Public Schools athletics is sponsoring Baker, who will provide play-by-play and conduct interviews with the broadcast being found at NHFSnetwork.com.
All players participating in the Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic must attend a mandatory practice on Sunday, March 15 at the Annapolis Boys and Girls Club complex, located at 121 South Villa Avenue. South boys and girls teams will practice from 11:30 to 1 p.m., while North boys and girls will practice from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
North boys and girls have been designated as the home team and will wear white uniforms. South boys and girls are the visiting team and will wear dark uniforms. All players participating in the game are asked to bring their school uniforms to the Sunday practice for the purpose of a team picture.
All proceeds from the Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, a non-profit organization that serves underprivileged youth. Cost to attend the basketball doubleheader is $5.
For more information, contact event director Bill Wagner at 410-280-5952 or bwagner@capgaznews.com
SOUTH BOYS
Craig Pratt, Annapolis
Malik Carroll, Annapolis
Christian McIver, Annapolis
Augie Irving, Key School
Marshall Tanz, Key School
Logan Vican, Broadneck
Brendan Davis, Broadneck
Jacob Goodman, Severna Park
Orion Young, Severna Park
Eric Sondberg, South River
Jamison Gaskins, South River
Khiyon Washington, Southern
Jay Carter, Southern
Mike Parme, St. Mary’s
HEAD COACH: Danny Smalley, Annapolis
NORTH BOYS
Mekhi Marshall, Annapolis Area Christian
Josh Akers, Archbishop Spalding
Quaadir Spence, Arundel
Zach Mullins, Granite Baptist
Alonzo Wilkes, Chesapeake
Oluwaseeni Akinrodemi, Chesapeake Science Point
Sammy Carter, Indian Creek
KyJuan Johnson, Old Mill
Meikhi Adams, Meade
Corey Williams, Meade
Kyle Silver, North County
Jaylin Albury, Northeast
Darrell Sheppard, Northeast
Ben Ault, Rockbridge Academy
HEAD COACH: Roger O’Dea, Northeast
SOUTH GIRLS
Anna King, Annapolis
Jezreel Reynolds, AACS
Daesha Young, AACS
Ariana Harmon, Arundel
Brandy Middleton, Arundel
Devon McCue, Broadneck
Alanna Craig, Rockbridge Academy
Jessica Albert, Severna Park
Lena McLaughlin, Severna Park
Camryn Chew, Severna Park
Ashlynn Burrows, South River
Julia Fitzwater, South River
Gianna Kronk, Southern
HEAD COACH: Kristofer Dean, Severna Park
NORTH GIRLS
Terra Dzambo, Archbishop Spalding
Leah Johnson, Archbishop Spalding
Ashley Chew, Chesapeake
Morgan Gray, Chesapeake
Madyson Hinton, Glen Burnie
Symphonie Bryant-Brown, Meade
Briel Owens, Meade
Morgan Youngbar, North County
Allyson Wills, Northeast
Alyssa Borgert, Northeast
Deja Atkinson, Old Mill
Mikiyah Mallett, Old Mill
Jaya Dews, Old Mill
HEAD COACH: Ed Nalley, Northeast