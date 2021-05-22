Tim Schwartz: After years as cellar dwellers in the MIAA, Spalding boys lacrosse is here to stay | COMMENTARY

You gotta believe.
Before you can achieve anything — in sport or in life — you’ve got to believe it’s possible. Without a winning attitude, victories and championships will be fleeting, especially in today’s ultracompetitive environment.
Spalding believed — finally. As it should’ve. The boys lacrosse team has had the talent and the coaching staff in place to win in the greatest high school conference in the country for several years now. Sure, other things fell in place for the Cavaliers to reach the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game Friday night, but the mental hurdle was the culmination and most important leap they had to make.
The coronavirus pandemic last year wiped away what was sure to be one of the Cavaliers’ best teams in program history, but for Spalding, long the cellar dwellers of the MIAA A Conference, it didn’t live in the what-coulda-been. Despite the 9-8 finals loss to Boys’ Latin at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis — the biggest stage in high school lacrosse — this 2020 team believed it could win, despite history telling them otherwise.
“We made history,” said coach Brian Phipps, referencing the fact no Spalding boys lacrosse team had ever won an A Conference playoff game let alone made the championship game before this month. “We didn’t come out with the win today, but our guys shouldn’t hang their heads because they’ve done something that’s never been done before in our school history. That’s something they should be proud of.”
Belief has not been in Spalding boys lacrosse’s DNA. There is no tradition to rely on, to say “remember when … " or use the “in the good ole’ days … " line that many MIAA powers can. Spalding wasn’t a “lacrosse school.” But it’s here to stay now, that much is fact. The long, tenuous do-it-right build of the program under 10th-year athletic director Jeff Parsons — he called it taking baby steps — has proven to be exactly the right move.
“I think sustainability is understanding that we are going to be a competitive force every year, we’re going to be ones people talk about every year and I do think we have the resources and the staff and the administration and the alumni backing in place now that I think we can sustain …” Parsons said before trailing off. “I think it’s safe to say the one-win league seasons are behind us.”
Getting a team to believe it can win championships every year is not easy. Zack Burke, a 1996 St. Mary’s High graduate who coached the Cavaliers’ JV team in 2007 before leading the varsity team 2008-2010, saw firsthand how difficult it is getting a group compiled then largely of outcasts and football players to believe it can do something special.
“One of the challenges we had was just the mental challenge of just, like, believing it, you know? Changing the culture of the program, we were able to do that a lot of times, but not every time,” said Burke, who now coaches at Westlake High in Austin, Texas, but has spent each Tuesday and Friday night watching Spalding’s game on livestream. “Watching this Spalding team and having coached against them … the toughness is what sticks out.”
Long ago, the Cavaliers proved they were the class of the MIAA B Conference, winning three straight titles from 2000-2002 and making the finals in 2003 before taking the enormous jump to the top tier in 2004.
Several other teams dominated the B Conference before and after Spalding and tried to make that leap to the A Conference. None — not John Carroll, Mount Saint Joseph or Friends — have found room on the dance floor next to the Boys’ Latins, Gilmans and St. Paul’s of the world.
Kyle Dixon was as good as any lacrosse player in Maryland when he was leading the Cavaliers to those three-straight league titles. He and Derek Pratt were men among boys back then, oftentimes competing against aggression rather than skill, but the Dixons and the Pratts were few and far between at Spalding. Those types went elsewhere.
“We were getting good students in,” said Walt Blahut, who was an assistant at Spalding from 1994 until he took the head varsity gig in 1999 and stayed through 2003, “but it was a matter of getting those male athletes in. We had to go out to the rec leagues and try to get some recruits in.”
“All these schools are recruiting and I would go down and look at kids on the AYLA team and get thrown off the field,” added Burke. “It was challenging getting guys from Annapolis to come.”
So, Burke went elsewhere. He found the top players in the worst programs in Severna Park, Pasadena, Crofton and Glen Burnie and won a handful of games despite “funding of a C Conference program and A Conference expectations.”
“We just didn’t have to be perfect. The toughness was kind of the focus on the whole thing,” Burke said. " … The whole time my coaches were saying to kids, you’ve got to be a part of this, we’re changing the dynamic of Anne Arundel County here and we want you to be a part of it.”
In 2008, Spalding broke through — to its standard, at least. The Cavs went 9-8 and qualified for the A Conference playoffs for the first time by beating eventual champion Loyola Blakefield, 12-9. Burke was named Baltimore Sun Coach of the Year in his first year for that accomplishment.
Burke’s squad qualified for the postseason tournament again in 2010, winning six league games in his last season in Severn before he left for California.
Bear Davis took his place at the helm and coached three seasons before leaving after the 2014 season. The Cavaliers went 25-31 in those four years.
Blahut returned to be an assistant under Davis. He saw a difference from top to bottom.
“During the time I was away they built the turf fields and a state-of-the-art weight room and got the extra fields on the side to expand the program, built a softball stadium,” he said. “They made more of a commitment over the years in the 2000s and it’s gone a long way.”
Still, it takes the right leader and the right group of kids to make it all click. Enter Phipps, a former Severn School and Maryland standout who for years lit it up as the goalkeeper of the Chesapeake Bayhawks, and the Class of 2021.
“This season can’t be diminished,” Phipps said. “We made history for Spalding and that’s something that we’re very excited about and the future that we’re building, and the Class of 2021 really kind of changed the atmosphere here.”
Let’s be clear: Spalding was there to win Friday night. Heck, it almost did, leading 6-4 early in the second half. They didn’t bow to the pressure of the moment, pushing until the last second and making things interesting with a pair of goals in the final minute.
Often in championship games at this level, anything can happen. It might be easier to expect the unexpected. But what wouldn’t be unexpected is if Spalding is back, year after year, competing for the most prestigious high school lacrosse championship in the world.
“We are a player in the A Conference now,” Parsons said, “and I think that we have the pieces in place that we’re going to be players for a long time.”