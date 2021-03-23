Tim Schwartz: Anne Arundel public high school sports are back. It will be worth the wait. | COMMENTARY

Let the games begin!
Yesterday, 380 days after the last Anne Arundel County public school competition took place, seven cross country teams and a handful of golf teams rang the unofficial bell to mark the return of sports at the county’s 14 public schools. And today, boys and girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball teams will combine to play 23 games across the county.
Some private schools in the county played some competitions in the fall, resumed winter sports in February and began spring sports this month, so to say this has been a long time coming for the public schools would be an understatement. AACPS has taken many precautions so far — mainly extending the preseason to allow teams to practice three days per week instead of five — which is why the season is starting more than two weeks after Howard and Carroll counties began their fall seasons. Practices have been taking place since Feb. 16, and now it’s time for competition. Real competition.
It will be worth the wait.
Football teams might just play four games, while field hockey, volleyball, cross country and boys and girls soccer will get between five and six competitions during jam-packed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through April 16. Anne Arundel may also be behind some of its neighbors in terms of when it’s starting the season, but slow-playing it has been the correct decision. Many of these student-athletes were idle for months longer than normal amid the pandemic, and bringing them back at a slower pace should, in turn, result in more competitive play.
Yes, there are some unfortunate storylines attached to this pandemic season. The shortened and atypical start time for the fall season means participation is down, causing some teams to fold for the campaign.
And, obviously, the pandemic will undoubtedly throw a wrench in some team’s plans as it already has for some. Severna Park and Southern varsity football have been affected, as the Falcons paused activities for two weeks, while the Severna Park varsity volleyball team did the same in the preseason. There will be more cases, there will be some teams shut down, and there will be games canceled. One can only hope it does not happen often.
The return of sports does not mean the end of the pandemic. Masks aren’t going away either, although they will not be required for student-athletes competing during outdoor sports like they are at some private schools, like Spalding. But masks are required for volleyball players, coaches and referees at all times, including during play.
I asked the coaches about this, and none cared. It was all about getting back to play and compete against a school that is not your own.
“I am sure they would all prefer to not wear masks,” Severna Park volleyball coach Tim Dunbar said, “but I haven’t heard any of them complaining.”
None of that should throw cold water on high school sports’ return. Fans, or more likely parents or two loved ones, will get a chance to get to watch their teenagers, many for the first time, return to normalcy. That phrase has been getting thrown a lot these days, as vaccines have started allowing people (myself included) to start seeing the light at the end of this dark, unfathomable tunnel, but it’s true. High school sports mean a lot to a lot of people, and we will see a happier community as games get underway.
If you are one of the lucky ones who gets one of two passes from a player, coach or manager to attend these games, I ask that you please abide by the guidelines the county has laid out. Wear your mask, don’t congregate and don’t be a jerk. As the saying goes, be a fan, not a fanatic.
Latest High School sports
But most of all, enjoy it. Seriously. There is nothing quite like high school sports and the sense of community it provides — something we all need during these difficult times — and we’ve all missed it dearly. It may be a short season, but it could also be the most meaningful we’ve had yet.