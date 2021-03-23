Tim Schwartz: Anne Arundel public high school sports are back. It will be worth the wait. | COMMENTARY

Some private schools in the county played some competitions in the fall, resumed winter sports in February and began spring sports this month, so to say this has been a long time coming for the public schools would be an understatement. AACPS has taken many precautions so far — mainly extending the preseason to allow teams to practice three days per week instead of five — which is why the season is starting more than two weeks after Howard and Carroll counties began their fall seasons. Practices have been taking place since Feb. 16, and now it’s time for competition. Real competition.