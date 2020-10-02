Maryland high school sports referees adjust to possible return, but not without concern amid coronavirus pandemic

Five nights a week in Harford County, a recently-formed league of high school-aged soccer players dart up and down the field. For longtime soccer referee and assigner Marty Kuser, it’s a full-time job just to keep up.
Kuser, who schedules referees in Harford, Cecil County and a majority of Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland schools in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, estimates 1,800 referees agreed to return to work games for the Capital Area Soccer Referees Association — about 85% of last year’s total. There’s many in the 15% who opted out that Kuser misses; many of them he considered the “workhorses” of the bunch, ones who’d sign up for five to seven games a week.
Bringing in new referees has become difficult, too, as the coronavirus pandemic forced training courses to be canceled.
Now, with the uncertainty of when high school sports will return — it could be as soon as late October in some counties — the unknown clouds the immediate future for referees.
"Our workload is huge,” Kuser said. “Our referees are spread as far and few as they possibly can.”
Another official’s group, however, isn’t as concerned.
Officials groups balance the influx of fall youth and club sports with the potential return of high schools. Like Kuser, TJ Bathras, the president of Champions Officials Group, which works in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties, has spent time reaching out to officials to make sure they’ve registered to be high school referees and taken required exams. The initial deadline passed, but since high schools may be returning soon after all, newly-interested officials can now take the online exam.
“I feel like we have sufficient numbers as it is now. It’s good to have extra officials for when things happen, and obviously with the numbers of games they have," Bathras said. "The biggest unknown now is how many games are they going to have and what limitations are counties going to put on the school boards?”
Mike Kearney, a Champions official who refs basketball and football, is worried what might happen if basketball were to return on time. Normally there are preseason meetings to go over rules, rule changes and trainings, but not this year. Kearney doesn’t know if they’ll happen.
“I think that would cause quite a bit of a crunch. I don’t know how many people are preparing for the season,” Kearney said.
But youth football is up first. Bathras considers youth football a good way for Champions referees to hone their skills. Additionally, Champions sent out training tapes to keep officials up to date on things like rule changes and mechanics should high school sports return.
In his sixth year as a football referee, Kearney’s focus is primarily youth tackle football, which began last weekend in Anne Arundel.
Coronavirus lingers in the back of Kearney’s mind while he’s out there. Referees normally carry plenty of gear for football, and these days that includes hand sanitizer.
“They’re right there on the sidelines with coaches and the players," Kearney said. “Sometimes they’re really into the game and coaching, so sometimes they’re standing right next to you. The distance part kind of goes away.”
Though Kearney said the officials don’t technically have any authority to enforce safety protocols, fellow referee David Ross, at the least, has no issue sweeping people off the sidelines so he can have his space. Ross, who has officiated since 1990, feels safer umpiring baseball. As a member of the Anne Arundel Umpires Association, Ross said he’s required to follow new rules, such as distance from the batter and never touching the baseballs.
Football is a little different.
“I’m a little concerned about that. I know a lot of people don’t believe COVID is really that dangerous, so they’re not being preventative in what they do,” Ross said.
Chuckie McGuire, who has officiated basketball, volleyball, football and lacrosse for 24 years, goes much further. From officiating lacrosse and basketball over the summer to football now, he reminds coaches and fans alike to keep their masks on, to ensure police and government don’t get involved.
Personally, McGuire always wears one on the job. He uses an electronic whistle so he doesn’t have to put anything in his mouth. He thinks his mask-wearing has influenced his fellow referees, who he said always seem to have their masks on when they’re working with him.
“I did have a guy Sunday who came without a mask. I think he saw me put my mask on and went back to his car to put it on," McGuire said.
Even with personal protective gear, McGuire knows he can still contract COVID-19.
“Sometimes when I get home, I feel like I do have something. It’s always nothing. Because I’m worried about it," the Crownsville resident said. "I keep the hand sanitizer nearby. I practice social distancing, even with the masks on. When coaches and players come up, I make sure I keep distance.”
Working indoors doesn’t faze him; McGuire did plenty of that with basketball tournaments. Only one thing would stop him from working a game: “Catching COVID-19,” he said. “My health becoming an issue.”
Kuser leaves the judgement call up to his officials.
“If you feel uncomfortable, don’t accept the game. If you feel uncomfortable for something that happens at the game, you can leave," he said. "I’m not going to hold anything against anyone because of COVID. It’s a big scare. People are dying from it.”
For some referees, the money that comes from working the games is worth any risk. Kearney, as treasurer for Champions Officials Group, has had officials reach out to say they couldn’t pay the dues required of every referee each season. As a result, the organization allowed those officials to defer their payments. For the rest, the organization knocked $20 off the typical $115 dues ($102 for two-sport officials).
Lately, Kuser’s received more calls from officials who’d just lost their job, or their spouse did. Everyone receives their fair shake of games, Kuser said. But those who need the money more get a few more.
“You have to take care of one another," Kuser said. "If we don’t take care of each other, no one else is.”
Ultimately, despite the concerns and unknowns, Kuser said “my people are ready to go."
“They’re hungry. They’re desperate.”