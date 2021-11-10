North County football’s Quinten Jones named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

North County football pulled off an upset last Friday — and the Baltimore Ravens noticed.
Knights coach Quinten Jones was named Ravens High School Coach of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. Jones, a 2008 North County graduate in his fifth year of coaching the varsity program, is the 10th coach to take home the recognition in 2021.
By earning this honor, Jones brings home a $2,000 donation from the Ravens to the Knights’ program. The coach will also be invited to M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022, for the Ravens’ Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. There, Jones and the nine other coaches of the week will have the chance to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
One other Anne Arundel County coach was named Coach of the Week this season: South River’s Steve Erxleben after Week 1.
The sixth-seeded Knights trailed Annapolis, the third seed in the Class 4A region, 14-7 at halftime in the first round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association playoffs last Friday. Out of the halftime break, North County (3-6) traded touchdowns with the Panthers in the third quarter before scoring 21 straight points behind three rushing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Darius Burley.
“Annapolis is a very talented football team, so we knew we were facing an uphill battle last Friday,” Jones said in a statement. “Our mindset was to eliminate mistakes we made when we played them last time, and we knew if we came out to play our brand of football, we’d be successful. I take my hat off to our staff and our boys for their mindset and work throughout the game.”
The Knights will play No. 2 seed Old Mill in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday at 5 p.m.