Terra Dzambo scored 20 points and was selected to the All-Tourney team and Kamari Sims knocked down 13 points to lead the Spalding girls basketball team to a 76-52 win over St John Paul the Great (Va.) on Sunday for its second win at the Bullis Holiday Classic.
Koi Sims added 12 points and Joi Chaney provided 10 points for the Cavaliers (5-3).
On Saturday, Kamari Sims led the way with 20 points and Koi Sims added 10 points as the Cavaliers earned a victory over the Peddle School (NJ), 61-38.
Blaine Bozeman chipped in with seven points and Maddi Peterein grabbed eight rebounds for Spalding.