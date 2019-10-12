Christian Angel turned in a three-goal day and Juan Jose De Nardo picked up the other goal to lead the Chesapeake boys soccer team to a 4-0 win over Meade on Saturday. Eli Belcher dished out two assists, Nick Wells and Sam Adams each registered an assist and Ethan Belcher preserved the shutout with seven saves for the Cougars (5-4).
The Mustangs fall to 7-5.
Loyola 3, Broadneck 2 (2 OT): Brandon Morse and David Dallanegra each scored a goal and Sean Mangan registered an assist, but the Bruins fell to the Dons in double overtime on Saturday.
Keyshawn Bland made niner saves for Broadneck (7-5).
St. Mary’s 3, Severn 0: Grant Counts posted two goals and Thom Ellis had a goal and an assist for the Saints (4-6-3) in the win on Friday. Josh Gaeng and Charlie Acton each recorded an assist.
The Admirals fell to 7-6-2.
Concordia Prep 1, Annapolis Area Christian 0: The Eagles dropped to 7-7-1 with the loss Friday.
Girls Soccer
Rockbridge 2, Sandy Spring Friends 1: Leah Ball and Alanna Craig posted goals for the Scots. Vivian Grey assisted on Ball’s score while Craig booted in a penalty kick for the game-winning goal in the first half on Friday.
Meade 7, Indian Creek 1: Kensley Pierce, Shania Hyatt, Ania Whitmire and Hayden Sunder each scored goals as the Mustangs defeated the Eagles on Friday.
Football
South River 42, Severna Park 19: Sean Leonard had 233 yards receiving and three touchdowns, as the Seahawks remained unbeaten on Friday night. David Foust threw for 313 yards and the three scores to Leonard, while Delvin Johnson rushed for 85 yards and a score for South River (6-0). Wylen Tompkins scored a pair of touchdowns for Severna Park (1-5).
Annapolis 29, Northeast 14: Jalen Lampkin rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, as the Panthers (3-3) spotted the Eagles an early 14-0 lead before rallying in the second half on Friday night. Mike Washington and Cam Tyson also had rushing touchdowns for Annapolis, which used a 22-point third quarter to take control.
Jaden Roberts rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (3-3).
Broadneck 28, Chesapeake 14: Kyle Pierce caught a pair of touchdown passes from Josh Ehrlich and helped the Bruins even their record with the win over the Cougars on Friday night. Davion White ran for 77 yards and a touchdown and Andre Woods Jr. scored on a 60-yard run for Broadneck (3-3).
Meade 42, Southern 3: Meade’s defense forced four turnovers in improving to 4-2 with the victory over the Bulldogs Friday night.
Cross Country
Frank Keyser Invitational: Tanner Piotrowski took second in the A Race with a 15:02 and Zachary Chelidona placed 29th in 16:29 as the Arundel boys took fourth on Saturday.
Niya Torres finished in third with a time of 18:20 and Lindsay Wingeart ran a 19:45, good for 19th place, to pace the Wildcats girls to a fifth-place result in the A Race.