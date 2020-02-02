Anne Arundel County Prep Roundup for Feb. 2: Anita Buchanan’s leads St. Mary’s girls swimming to runner-up finish at IAAM B Conference championships

The Key School started the meet strong by winning the 200 medley relay with a team consisting of Katie Anderson, Fiona Schere, Storie Kulynych-Irvin and Zoe Benitez. Schere took first in both the 50 and 100 freestyles as the Obezags finished fifth as a team with 274 points. Kulynych-Irvin was second in the 200 freestyle and also the 500 freestyle, while Jessie Cline touched the wall third in 50 freestyle and rebounded to take first in 100 butterfly. Benitez was fourth in 200 IM and fifth in 100 butterfly, Katie Anderson placed seventh in 500 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay of Benitez, Kulynych-Irvin, Cline and Schere finished the meet by taking first.