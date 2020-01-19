Anne Arundel County Prep Roundup, Jan. 19: Spalding boys basketball downs St. Maria Goretti

Sophomores Cam Whitmore and Tyheil Peterson each scored 18 points and Josh Rivers came off the bench to post 12 points as the Archbishop Spalding boys basketball team earned a 59-52 victory over St. Maria Goretti on Sunday.
CJ Scott added six points, 10 rebounds and four steals for the Cavaliers, now 11-7.
Other scores
Venetian Academy 68, Severn 54
National Catholic High School Championship: Patrick Hayburn placed second in the 200 and 100 freestyle events and Jonathan Edwards finished second in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 individual medley as the St. Mary’s boys swimming team finished sixth out of 22 teams at the meet held at Loyola Maryland University over the weekend.
Joe Hayburn was third in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 50 freestylew, while Connor Drucis took sixth in the 500 freestyle and 11th in the 200 freestyle.
Anita Buchanan placed third in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 200 freestyle as the Saints girls finished 13th out of 23 teams.