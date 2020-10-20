Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Oct. 20: Spalding girls tennis captures first varsity win since start of coronavirus pandemic

Sophomore Amanda Anderson claimed the No. 2 singles match, 10-6. Senior Rachel Kinsey and junior Kara Stewart combined for a 10-7 win at No. 1 doubles, while seniors Paige Brightwell and Riley Swidersky came out on top at No. 2 doubles, 10-8. Though junior Kaylee Ostrye and sophomore Molly O’Keefe lost 10-8 at No. 3 doubles, Jacobson said they “did great,” considering this was their collective debut at the high school level.