Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Oct. 31: AACS volleyball rolls to victory over Spalding

After overcoming a slow start in the first game, AACS came back on the strong arm of freshman outside hitter Malani Martin. Fast out of the gate in the second game, the Eagles, with strong serving from freshman Madison Sidney and senior Micah Cartwright, cruised to a set win. Game 3 saw another fast start from AACS on the great defense of senior libero Keri Anderson. Spalding made a late push that was ended by a dig from senior Keri Anderson and was followed by a kill from Martin for an emphatic match point.