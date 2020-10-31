xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Oct. 30: Annapolis Area Christian School boys soccer falls to Concordia Prep

By
Capital Gazette
Oct 30, 2020 8:10 PM
A roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020:


BOYS SOCCER

Concordia Prep 2, AACS 1: Concordia Prep scored a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation to edge the Eagles in a tight affair.

Concordia Prep opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes of the match and AACS tied things up with a score in the last ten minutes of the first half, which otherwise did not see too many chances. Center back Sean Wood assisted his defensive partner Lanre Abayomi for AACS’s lone goal.

The Eagles return to play Wednesday when they host Glenelg Country School.
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com

