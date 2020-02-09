Patrick Hayburn wins 200-yard freestyle as St. Mary’s boys swimming finishes 3rd in the MIAA A Conference championship meet

Patrick Hayburn won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle, Joseph Hayburn finished second in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 backstroke and Jonathan Edwards placed second in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 individual medley as the St. Mary’s boys swimming team placed third in its first year in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.
McDonogh was the overall winner with 507 points, followed by Loyola with 384. The Saints totaled 247, followed closely by Gilman with 245. Mount St. Joseph’s (197), Spalding (146) and Calvert Hall (132) rounded out the team standings.
Connor Drucis was fifth in the 500 freestyle and seventh in the 200 freestyle and the 200 medley relay, along with the 400 freestyle relay placed third. The freestyle relay team needed to finish ahead of Gilman in order for the Saints as a team to finish in third place.
Girls Basketball
Old Mill 65, Glen Burnie 55: Mikiyah Mallet managed 13 points, five rebounds and six steals and Amani Watts added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as the Patriots defeated the Gophers on Friday.
Jada Johnson and Jaya Dews each contributed nine points and Deja Atkinson had eight points for Old Mill (17-1).