Craig Pratt tallied a game-high 20 points, while Dimauri Johnson and Malik Carrol netted 12 points apiece, as Annapolis topped Takoma Academy, 68-56, at the Fred Stauffer Cap City Classic.
Jamari Harrod added nine points for Annapolis (6-1).
Southern 58, Crossland 31: Jay Carter netted 19 points and Russell Dandridge added 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs over the Cavaliers in the Gray Division Championship of the Northern Patriot Holiday Tournament.
Khiyon Washington produced 12 points for Southern.
Arundel 52, Northeast 40: Azim Sana led the Wildcats with 14 points, 10 blocks and six rebounds in the victory over the Eagles in the final of the Shore Sports Magazine Holiday Tournament on Friday. Quaadir Spence added 12 points, six steals and four assists for Arundel.
Jaylin Albury led the Eagles with 12 points and four assists.
Meade 63, High Point 42: TJ Speight scored 21 points and added five steals for the Mustangs, who captured their third victory in a row with the victory in the Route 175 Holiday Classic on Friday. Delonte Johnson followed with 14 points and five assists and Corey Williams added 12 points for Meade.
South River 57, Glen Burnie 52: Eric Sondberg scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds and Jamison Gaskins added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks in the championship game of the White Division of the James T. Bogle Invitational at Glen Burnie on Friday.
David Foust added 13 points for South River, which has won five straight. The Seahawks won their first tournament championship since 2005.
Tyrone Cropper scored 17 points and Ahmad Anderson added 10 points for Glen Burnie.
Northeast 61, St. mary’s 51: Shore Sports tournament
Girls Basketball
Severna Park 35, Glenelg 15: Jess Albert delivered 12 points and Hailey Betch added six points to lead the Falcons over the Gladiators at the Winters Mill tournament.
Jillian Murphy scored five points for Severna Park.