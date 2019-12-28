St. Mary’s 54, Huntingtown 38: Karry Kelliher tallied 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Ashley Roy added 17 points as the Saints avenged their defeat from a year ago in the Shore Sports Magazine Holiday Tournament at Chesapeake College on Friday. Huntingtown led 17-15 after the first quarter despite 11 points from Kelliher, but Roy’s 3 three-pointers in the second quarter helped the Saints outscore their opponents 16-5 in that frame.