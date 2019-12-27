C. Milton Wright 67, Chesapeake 63: Alonzo Wilkes scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Kareem Francis had 14 points and five rebounds, but the Cougars (0-5) fell to the Mustangs in the Red Division of the James T. Bogle Invitational at Glen Burnie. Ethan Cann scored 10 points and Reed Matkins added eight points and three rebounds for Chesapeake.