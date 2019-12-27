Ashlynn Burrows led all scorers with 20 points and went over 1,000 career points in South River’s 58-49 victory over Liberty at the Howard Tournament.
Burrows also added six rebounds, Julia Fitzwater contributed 13 points, sophomore Alaina Goodwin provided 10 points and Harley Herndon added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for South River, which will play in the tournament final Friday night at 7.
Arundel 56, Huntingtown 38: Heather Middleton scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats (4-1) past the Hurricanes at the Shore Sports Tournament at Chesapeake College. Arianna Harmon had 11 points and RaMyah Yearwood added 10 points for Arundel.
Boys Basketball
Broadneck 57, Westminster 43: Logan Vican scored 19 points and Andrew Rose added 12 to lead the Bruins over the Owels in a Red Division semifinal at the James T. Bogle Invitational at Glen Burnie.
Broadneck will face C.M. Wright on Friday at 3 p.m. in the championship game.
C. Milton Wright 67, Chesapeake 63: Alonzo Wilkes scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Kareem Francis had 14 points and five rebounds, but the Cougars (0-5) fell to the Mustangs in the Red Division of the James T. Bogle Invitational at Glen Burnie. Ethan Cann scored 10 points and Reed Matkins added eight points and three rebounds for Chesapeake.
South River 66, Long Reach 63: Eric Sondberg dropped 32 points and 14 rebounds and Jamison Gaskins added 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Seahawks (4-3) edge the Lightning in the White Division of the James T. Bogle Invitational at Glen Burnie. Cash Herndon scored nine points for South River.
The Seahawks will play in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against host Glen Burnie.
Northeast 61, St. Mary’s 51: Darrell Sheppard led all scorers with 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles at the Shore Sports Tournament. Jaylin Albury finished with 16 points and nine assists and Travis Smoot had nine points for Northeast, which will play Arundel in the championship game.
Arundel 78, Sts. Peter & Paul 26: Robert Keith scored 13 points, Nigel Omotosho followed with 12 points and Tyson Brooks added 10 points for the Wildcats at the Shore Sports Tournament.
Arundel faces Northeast in Friday night’s championship game.